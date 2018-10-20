College field hockey: Harvard extends win streak to 10 in top 10 Ivy League battle with Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — Three goals off penalty corners and a stellar defensive performance across the board helped No. 9 Harvard field hockey (13-1, 5-0 Ivy League) to a 3-1 win over No. 3 Princeton (11-4, 4-1 Ivy League) on Saturday afternoon.

Harvard's program-record 10th straight win was one of the biggest in program history for the Crimson, keyed by first-year goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo, who made four saves to earn the victory.

STATEMENT WIN! FINAL: No. 9 Harvard 3, No. 3 Princeton 1 #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/gh0RgeaDuh — Harvard Field Hockey (@HarvardFH) October 20, 2018

Juniors Bente van Vlijmen and Casey Allen scored first half goals off penalty corners, and sophomore Tessel Huibregtsen added a second half goal for the Crimson, which now controls its own fate for an Ivy League title and NCAA tournament automatic bid.

The Crimson seized momentum of the game early on, as van Vlijmen fired a rocket off the bottom board just 5:46 into the contest to put Harvard up 1-0.

Midway through the first half, Harvard capitalized once again off a penalty corner, as Allen found the ball on a scramble in front the net and poked a shot past goalkeeper Grace Bayless at 19:37 to make it 2-0 heading into the half.

Any chance of a Tiger comeback was put to rest at 44:45 of the second half, when Huibregtsen put a rebound in off another penalty corner.

TIGERS GOAL! Sophia gets the Tigers on the scoreboard as Princeton trails 3-1 with 2:40 left! Watch on ESPN+ - https://t.co/4KWD5UAy38 pic.twitter.com/XfDW7HsHAe — Princeton FH (@TigerFH) October 20, 2018

Princeton scored at 66:03 to cut the Crimson lead to 3-1, but that is as close as they would get.

Harvard highlights:

For the second straight game, Huibregtsen (goal, assist) had a multi-point outing. Huibregtsen has a career-high 14 points (five goals, four assists) on the year.

Van Vlijmen matched a career high with her 11 th goal of the season, and now leads the Ivy League in scoring with 27 points (11 goals, five assists).

goal of the season, and now leads the Ivy League in scoring with 27 points (11 goals, five assists). Shahbo has won seven straight starts (UMass, Yale, Maine, Penn, BU, Cornell, Princeton), allowing just three goals in that span.

Game notes:

Harvard has won 20 of its last 21 Ivy League contests, and two of the last three meetings against Princeton.

Harvard earned its first win over a Top-5 opponent in the Tjerk van Herwaarden era.

Harvard extended its school record winning streak to 10 games, the second longest streak in the nation.

