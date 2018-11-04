fieldhockey-d1 flag

NCAA.com | November 5, 2018

College field hockey: DI championship bracket released for 2018; North Carolina is No. 1 seed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2018 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic-qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification:

America East Conference  Albany (NY)
Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Joseph's 
Big East Conference UConn
Big Ten Conference Maryland
Colonial Athletic Association William & Mary
The Ivy League Harvard
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth
Mid-American Conference  Miami (OH)
Patriot League Boston U.

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large are as follows: Duke, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Princeton, Rutgers, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites Nov. 7.  First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 9 and 11. Louisville will host the semifinals and final Friday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 18, at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.  The semifinals and final will be streamed live on NCAA.com.  For ticket information, call 502-GOCARDS or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

In 2017, UConn finished the season undefeated (23-0) while claiming its fifth NCAA Division I field hockey championship.

