College field hockey: Division III championship bracket released for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 24 teams that will compete in the 2018 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Sixteen teams will compete in eight first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 7. The eight first-round winners, along with the eight teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 10 and 11.

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18, at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, Nov. 17, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 18. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available here.

Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2018 championship. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, five berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Washington and Jefferson Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joesph's (Maine) Landmark Susquehanna Liberty League Vassar Little East Conference Keene State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson, Florham New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference Smith New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz

The Pool B teams are:

Gwynedd Mercy, Rhodes College

The five Pool C teams are:

Franklin & Marshall, Montclair State, Rochester (New York), TCNJ, Tufts

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com.

In 2017, Middlebury College defeated the defending champions, Messiah College 4-0 at Trager Stadium at the University of Louisville. It was Middlebury’s third national title.

