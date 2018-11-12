Division III field hockey: Johns Hopkins, Middlebury, Rowan and Tufts advance to national semifinal

LANCASTER, Pa. – The 2018 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship semifinalists have earned their spots to compete for a national title at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., on Nov. 17-18. The four teams competing will be Johns Hopkins University, Middlebury College, Rowan University and Tufts University.

The Middle Atlantic Conferences (MAC), Centennial Conference, Discover Lancaster and Spooky Nook Sports are serving as the hosts of the 2018 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

MORE: DIII Field Hockey Interactive Bracket

The semifinal games are set for Saturday, Nov. 17. The first semifinal will be between No. 9 Johns Hopkins (19-2) and No. 4 Tufts (17-2-1) at 11 a.m. No. 2 Middlebury (19-1) and No. 3 Rowan (22-0) will play in the second semifinal game at 2 p.m.

The winners will play for the national title on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

FH | Middlebury & Tufts are headed to the NCAA Final Four following wins over TCNJ and Salisbury, respectively on Sunday.



Middlebury recap >> https://t.co/ik3lUArKS4

Tufts recap >> https://t.co/xN8xuKTJh6 #NESCAC #d3fh pic.twitter.com/4UoaPTuA8J — NESCAC (@NESCAC) November 11, 2018

For full coverage of the 2018 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship semifinal round and final check out the championship central page. You can also follow the NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) and Middle Atlantic Conference (@gomacsports) on Twitter during the championship weekend.

ALSO: DIII Field Hockey NCAA selection announcement

The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, of the Centennial Conference, are making their first-ever appearance to the national semifinal after upsetting No. 1 Messiah, 3-2, in double overtime on Sunday. The Blue Jays opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over FDU-Florham in the NCAA second round. Johns Hopkins won the Centennial Conference title in penalty strokes (3-1) over No. 11 Franklin & Marshall to earn their berth to the national tournament. The Blue Jays are looking for their first NCAA Division III national title in field hockey.

The Tufts Jumbos, of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), are making their fifth national semifinal appearance after defeating No. 6 Salisbury in penalty strokes (3-2). The Jumbos opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Smith in the NCAA second round. Tufts earned an at-large bid to the national tournament after falling to No. 2 Middlebury, 1-0, in the NESCAC title game. The Jumbos are looking to advance to their fourth national title game, and to claim their second national title.

The Middlebury Panthers, of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), are making their fourth national semifinal appearance in the last five years (10th overall). The Panthers defeated No. 7 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), 5-1, to advance. Middlebury defeated Keene State, 8-0, in the NCAA second round to begin the tournament. The Panthers earned the NESCAC automatic bid by defeating No. 4 Tufts, 1-0, in the conference title game. Middlebury has played in seven national title games, winning it all three times.

Rowan Advances To National Semifinals With 4-0 Win Over No. 8 Rochester #NJAC_FH @rowanathletics https://t.co/5LFi1wtwnS — NJAC Sports (@NJACSports) November 12, 2018

The Rowan Profs, of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), are making their fourth appearance in the national semifinal. The Profs defeated No. 8 Rochester, 4-0, in the NCAA third round to advance. Rowan opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Lynchburg in the second round. The Profs earned the NJAC automatic bid by defeating No. 7 TCNJ, 2-0, in the conference title game. Rowan has advanced to one national title game in its history, and won that title in 2002.

RELATED: 2018 DIII Field Hockey Championship Info