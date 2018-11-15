Live updates, stats and highlights from the DI field hockey championship

Fourteen games have been played. Three remain. Welcome to the semifinals of the 2018 Division I field hockey championship.

The semifinals kick off from Trager Stadium in Louisville when 1-seed North Carolina takes on Wake Forest at 1 p.m. ET Friday, followed by 2-seed Maryland vs. 3-seed Princeton at 3:45 p.m. ET Friday.

The championship matchup will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The championship matchup will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Heading into the penultimate round, three of the top four teams remain.

No. 1 North Carolina is still undefeated after 21 games and took down William & Mary 4-0 in the second round, then Michigan 5-2 in the third round.

The Tar Heels' opponent is Wake Forest, the lone un-seeded team left. The Demon Deacons beat Iowa 3-2 in the second round, then upset No. 4 Duke 1-0 in double overtime to reach the semifinal.

On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Maryland beat Albany 2-1 in the first round, then survived an overtime matchup with UConn, 2-1. The Terrapins will face No. 3 Princeton, which took down Virginia (1-0), then Harvard (2-1).

The favorites, North Carolina, have been to every semifinal since 2009, finishing as runner-up five times, but only capturing one championship. In three straight years (2009-11), the Tar Heels faced Maryland in the title game. UNC won the first matchup, but the Terps won both of the others.

Princeton won its first championship in 2012, and while Wake Forest has three titles to its name, the Demon Deacons haven't been to the national semifinals since 2008.