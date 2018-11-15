North Carolina, Maryland to meet in Division I field hockey championship game

After three months, the Division I field hockey season has just one game left: North Carolina vs. Maryland for the national title.

The two teams will play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live here.

Sunday's game will be the sixth championship game matchup between UNC and Maryland. The Terps hold a 4-2 record, and have won the last two meetings.

1987: Maryland 2, UNC 1 (OT)

1993: Maryland 2, UNC 1 (OT, PS)

1995: UNC 5, Maryland 1

2009: UNC 3, Maryland 2

2010: Maryland 3, UNC 2 (2OT)

2011: Maryland 3, UNC 2 (OT)

Both teams took pretty different paths in the semifinals to reach this point.

In the first game Friday, top-seeded North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 4-1 to remain undefeated on the season and reach its third national title game in four years.

Maryland, the 2-seed, had just one shot on goal through 77 minutes against 3-seed Princeton, but Bibi Donraadt found the back of the net with two minutes left in overtime to break a scoreless tie and propel the Terrapins over the Tigers, 1-0.

GOALLLL!!



Bibi Donraadt sends the #Terps to the NCAA Championship game with a goal in the 77th minute!#BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/2XFZITEsIm — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 16, 2018

Heading into the penultimate round, three of the top four teams remain.

No. 1 North Carolina is still undefeated after 21 games and took down William & Mary 4-0 in the second round, then Michigan 5-2 in the third round.

The Tar Heels' opponent is Wake Forest, the lone un-seeded team left. The Demon Deacons beat Iowa 3-2 in the second round, then upset No. 4 Duke 1-0 in double overtime to reach the semifinal.

On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Maryland beat Albany 2-1 in the first round, then survived an overtime matchup with UConn, 2-1. The Terrapins will face No. 3 Princeton, which took down Virginia (1-0), then Harvard (2-1).

The favorites, North Carolina, have been to every semifinal since 2009, finishing as runner-up five times, but only capturing one championship. In three straight years (2009-11), the Tar Heels faced Maryland in the title game. UNC won the first matchup, but the Terps won both of the others.

Princeton won its first championship in 2012, and while Wake Forest has three titles to its name, the Demon Deacons haven't been to the national semifinals since 2008.