DIII field hockey championship: Schedule, bracket, scores, how to watch

The DIII field hockey championship game is set. Tufts will play Middlebury for the title at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. The teams will meet at the Spooky Nook Sports Dome in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Tufts (19-2) reached the final game by beating Johns Hopkins, 3-1. Middlebury (20-1) eliminated Rowan, 4-2, in the second semifinal.

DIII field hockey championship: Tufts-Middlebury

Game Date Time Stats Watch live Tufts vs. Middlebury Sunday, Nov. 18 1 p.m. Live stats Stream

Middlebury is going for its second consecutive championship and third in four years. Last year, the Panthers beat Messiah, 4-0, to win the title. Middlebury also won the championship in 2015 and 1998.

Tufts has won the national title once, beating Montclair State in 2012. Tufts also played for the title in 2008 and 2016.

In the first semifinal, Tufts used goals from Rachel Hamilton, Beth Krikorian and Gigi Tutoni to set aside Johns Hopkins.

Middlebury then won its semifinal behind two goals by both Grace Jennings and Danielle Brown to beat previously undefeated Rowan.

2018 DIII field hockey championship: Path to the title

Tufts

Defeated Smith, 3-0

Defeated Salisbury, 1-0

Defeated Johns Hopkins, 3-1

Middlebury