DII field hockey championship bracket to be revealed Monday at 3 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division II field hockey championship selections will be announced Monday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

A national committee will select three teams from each of the two regions, Atlantic and East. No automatic berths will be awarded for this championship. The first round of games will take place on Sunday, Nov. 25. Semifinal and final games will be played Nov. 29 -Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as part of the DII Festival.

Through the Nov. 11 regional rankings, West Chester leads the Atlantic Region with a 15-2 record. East Stroudsburg follows with a 15-3 record and defending national champion Shippensburg comes in third with a 14-3 season record.

In the East Region, Pace leads the pack with a 16-1 season record. Merrimack and LIU Post follow with records of 14-3 and 13-4, respectively.

In the 2017 championship, Shippensburg cruised to its second-straight national title with a 4-1 win over LIU Post. The Raiders look to three-peat should they be selected to compete for the 2018 championship.

