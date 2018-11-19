DII field hockey championship bracket revealed; West Chester, ESU earn byes

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2018 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary rounds will be on campus sites Sunday, November 25. East Stroudsburg and West Chester will receive first round byes in the six-team field. Merrimack will travel to Shippensburg for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against West Chester. Pace will host St. Anselm in the first-round contest at Noon Eastern time. The winner will advance to play East Stroudsburg.

Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field on the campus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The final will be played at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field on the campus of the Duquesne University.

atlantic region DII record in-region record West Chester 17-2 17-2 East Stroudsburg 15-4 15-4 Shippensburg 16-4 16-4

east region DII record In-region record Pace 17-2 16-2 Merrimack 18-3 17-3 St. Anselm 15-6 15-4

The complete 2018 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below.

Atlantic Region | East Region

