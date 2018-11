NCAA DII field hockey championship: Live updates, stats and highlights from the DII Festival

Welcome to the 2018 NCAA DII field hockey championship from the Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is your spot for live updates, highlights, scores, and analysis from the first round to the championship match.

Six teams started in the hunt for the 2018 national championship, and now four head to Pittsburgh. Top-ranked West Chester is hoping to bring home its first trophy since 2012. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference sent three representatives — Shippensburg, West Chester and East Stroudsburg — in hopes of winning the title in their own backyard.

In the first semifinal, West Chester faces Shippensburg. East Stroudsburg plays Pace in the second semifinal. Stay right here from the first round to the final whistle for live updates, highlights, and analysis from the DII field hockey championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY