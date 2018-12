Shippensburg defeats East Stroudsburg for third consecutive DII field hockey championship

The dynasty continued at the 2018 NCAA DII field hockey championship from the Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For the third year in a row, Shippensburg is the national champion.

Final: Shippensburg 1, East Stroudsburg 0 (OT)

The all-PSAC final was dominated by impressive defenses that limited scoring chances and shots most of the game.

In the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, Emily Stauffer scored the championship-winning goal quickly at the start of overtime, with Adrienne Mcgarrigle providing the assist.

