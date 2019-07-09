TRENDING:

Early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings

College football's best new uniforms

Here's some of the greatest moments from the 2018-2019 season

fieldhockey-d1 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | July 11, 2019

These 5 college programs have the most field hockey championships

North Carolina takes home the 2018 DI field hockey championship

The Connecticut Huskies won the very first NCAA Division I field hockey championship, defeating Massachusetts 4-1 in 1981. The Huskies quickly became a power in those early years, and 38 years later have five national championships to their name.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: North Carolina defeats Maryland for seventh title

In those 38 years of DII field hockey, five programs have won multiple national championships. Just six — Iowa (1986), James Madison (1994), Michigan (2001), Princeton (2012), Syracuse (2015), and Delaware (2016) —  are one-time winners.

Let’s take a look at which college field hockey programs have the most national titles.

BRACKET: 2019 championship bracket | Printable 

9 — Old Dominion (1982-84, 1988, 1990-92, 1998, 2000)

NCAA Photos Old Dominion has nine college field hockey national championships.

Only three teams in the history of college field hockey have strung together three-straight national championships, and Old Dominion lays claim to two of them, first from 1982 to 1984 and then again from 1990 to 1992. Those titles have been harder to come by since the calendar flipped to the new century, but the Monarchs still set the bar in the history of the sport. 

8 — Maryland (1987, 1993, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010-11)

NCAA Photos Maryland has eight college field hockey national championships.

Maryland has finished as the national runner-up the past two seasons, and five times overall, so this number could be even higher. In 2018, the Terrapins were shutout by North Carolina, 2-0. Now, if you think the Duke-North Carolina rivalry has been going on for a long time, take a look at the history between Maryland and North Carolina in the college field hockey championship game. These two powerhouses have met seven times, with four of the championships being decided in overtime play. Despite the most recent loss, Maryland still holds the all-time lead, 4-3, but we’d expect there to be plenty more to come. 

The complete history of the UNC/Maryland rivalry in the championship game
Year Winner Final score
2018 North Carolina 2-0
2011 Maryland 3-2 (OT)
2010 Maryland 3-2 (2OT)
2009 North Carolina 3-2
1995 North Carolina 5-1
1993 Maryland 2-1 (2OT)
1987 Maryland 2-1 (OT)

7 — North Carolina (1989, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2007, 2009, 2018)

NCAA Photos North Carolina field hockey has seven national championships.

The Tar Heels are the reigning champions heading into the 39th season of college field hockey. Like Maryland, North Carolina has had plenty of chances to increase its total, finishing as national runner-up an unprecedented 11 times. While the Maryland rivalry is more recent, the Tar Heels had some memorable bouts with Old Dominion back in the day, facing the Monarchs five times, winning twice.

5 — UConn (1981,1985, 2013-14, 2017)

The Huskies were the first college field hockey power in the history of the sport. They were in the championship game in four of the first five years, losing consecutive title matches to Old Dominion in 1982 and 1983 before coming out on top again in 1985. UConn would have to wait nearly 30 years for its next title in 2013, those 28 years still the longest span a program has had to wait between national championships. 

3 — Wake Forest (2002-04)

The Demon Deacons only have three national titles, but head coach Jennifer Averill sure made them count, piling them up one on top of the other. Wake Forest reached the championship game two more times after its monster run but lost both times (2006 and 2008) to Maryland. 

Coaches with the most college field hockey championships

The coaches of the Big Three in the history for college field hockey were certainly there for the long haul. Beth Anders of Old Dominion is the all-time leader in championship wins, there for all nine of the Monarchs' titles. UNC's Karen Shelton has all seven of the Tar Heels titles as head coach, winning her first in 1989 and still rolling thirty years later. Missy Meharg has led Maryland to seven of its eight titles with Sue Tyler winning the Terps' first national championship before handing over the reins.

Here is the complete history of the college field hockey championship game:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut
*Penalty strokes        

Some of the best championship moments we'll remember from the 2018-19 NCAA season

Here are some of the best moments, both from the championship events and regular season successes, from the 2018-2019 academic year that are worth celebrating again. 
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Andy Katz's Power 36 following the NBA draft

Andy Katz breaks down the top 36 projected teams for the 2019-2020 men's basketball season.
READ MORE

These are the 5 most important players in the Big Ten for the 2019-20 college basketball season

Here are five of the most crucial players in the Big Ten for next season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners