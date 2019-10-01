Shippensburg vs. East Stroudsburg: How to watch, preview of the 2018 DII field hockey championship rematch

The 2018 DII field hockey season ended with Shippensburg winning its third-straight national title over East Stroudsburg 1-0. Those two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rivals face off for the first time since that thriller at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday Oct. 2. You can watch live as part of the DII showcase.

Here's how to watch, key stats, and a preview of the big game.

Shippensburg vs. East Stroudsburg: How to watch live

The 2018 DII field hockey championship game rematch is part of the DII showcase. Tune in at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and stream the game live on either the DII Twitter or Facebook page.

🚨#D2FH Game Alert: Be sure to tune into next Wednesday's field hockey match between #3 East Stroudsburg and #6 Shippensburg in the #NCAAD2 Showcase!#MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/tsPKnZi2xS — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) September 27, 2019

Shippensburg vs. East Stroudsburg: By the numbers

Here's how the Raiders and Warriors match up statistically.

Team Shippensburg East Stroudsburg Record 4-3 8-1 Ranking 6 4 Goals per game 3.14 3.44 Goals allowed per game 1.00 0.33 Shots per game 16.2 22.3 Assists 10 15

DII field hockey showcase: Preview of the championship rematch

Shippensburg has not gotten off to an ideal start in 2019. The Raiders are 0-3 against nationally-ranked teams. They dropped a pair of 1-0 heartbreakers to No. 1 Millersville and No. 2 West Chester and lost 3-2 in overtime to No. 5 Kutztown. That's the silver lining for Shippensburg: it isn't getting blown out and is just a few shots finding the back of the net from being undefeated.

There's no secret that a big key to success in defeating Shippensburg is containing Jazmin Petrantonio. The reigning national player of the year is off to a hot start, leading DII field hockey with 4.0 points per game and 1.71 goals per game, a total of 12 so far this season.

East Stroudsburg should be up to the task. The Warriors senior keeper Maddie Richie is posting an 86.7 save percentage and has allowed just two goals all season. She has six shutouts and combined with Christina Zydzik on another giving the Warriors the second-best goals against average in DII (0.32 per game).

Shippensburg will have to keep its eyes on Celeste Veenstra who is averaging more than a goal per game for the Warriors in 2019. Karly Conway has been a strong force in the middle as well, leading the team in assists and getting three goals as well. This should be another great game between two DII field hockey powerhouses.

