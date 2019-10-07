DII field hockey upset: Lindenwood snaps St. Anselm's nine-game shutout streak, wins 3-1

Lindenwood field hockey upset No. 3 Saint Anselm on the road, 3-1, Sunday afternoon, handing the Hawks their first defeat of the season. The Lions snapped a nine-game shutout streak for Saint Anselm that spanned over 559 minutes of play. Lindenwood received goals from Bridget Hoogendijk, Pauline Terwindt and Allie Hosto to take down the nationally-ranked foe. The win moves the Lions to 5-3 overall and drops the Hawks to 9-1 this season.

How the Lindenwood upset happened

19:14 - Bridget Hoogendijk tied the game in the 19th minute, finishing the assist from Mary Clare Banholzer. Banholzer sent the ball deep down the field to a streaking Hoogendijk who finished. It was the first goal allowed by Saint Anselm this season.

30:48 - Pauline Terwindt gave Lindenwood their first lead of the game in the 30th minute, on a penalty stroke.

41:33 - Allie Hosto gave the Lions insurance with a goal in the 41st minute. Jessie Londono picked up the assist.

What to know about Lindenwood after taking down No. 3 Saint Anselm

The Lions scored on each of their first three shots of the game. Overall, all but one of the Lions' shots on goal beat the Saint Anselm keeper.

With her goal in the 19th minute, Bridget Hoogendijk has 99 career points, tying the Lindenwood career record. Her next point will be her 100th, becoming the first Lindenwood player to reach the 100-point plateau. Only four other active athletes have reached 100 career points.

Pauline Terwindt scored her second goal of the season.

Allie Hosto scored her first goal of the season on only her second shot of the season.

Abigail Zimmerlink also took a shot on goal for the Lions. Izzy Folan took the Lions other shot in the contest.

Mackenzie Litterst played the entire game in goal for Lindenwood, notching three saves.

What's next for Lindenwood

The Lions wrap up a three-game road swing at No. 8 Assumption. Game time is set for 12 p.m. (CT) in Worcester, Mass.