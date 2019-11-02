TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 5, 2019

DII field hockey: Conference tournament schedules and winners

The DII field hockey championship is quickly approaching. Before the six-team bracket is announced on Monday, Nov. 11, there are some conference championships to be played. Here's where you can find the schedule and champions for each of the conference tournaments.

RANKINGS: NFHCA top 10 | Regional rankings

DII field hockey: Dates, location, and winner for every conference championship

Conference Date Location Winner
CC/SAC Nov. 8, 10 at highest seed TBD
NE10 Nov. 5, 8, 10 at highest seed TBD
PSAC Nov. 5, 8, 10 at top seed TBD

DII field hockey championship: The road to Millersville

The 2019 DII field hockey championship will take place at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Six teams from the Atlantic and East regions — three apiece — will be selected on Nov. 11 to fill out the bracket. 

2019 PREDICTIONS: 3 teams that can end Shippensburg's run | Here's why the Raiders can do it again

The two regions are broken down by conference. The Atlantic region consists of schools in the Conference Carolinas, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, South Atlantic Conference and the three DII Independents. The East region is made up of the 15 schools in the Northeast-10.

The third and final regional rankings are released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, prior to the conference tournaments. West Chester, which locked up the PSAC regular-season title in late October, is the current No. 1 team in the country.

DII field hockey championship: History

Shippensburg won the 2018 DII field hockey championship for the third-consecutive season in a 1-0 overtime thriller over East Stroudsburg. The Raiders became the second program to win at least three national titles in a row. The other school to pull it off is Bloomsburg, who accomplished the feat three different times. 

Here's a look at the complete history of the championship game.  

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer

