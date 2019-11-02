DII field hockey: Conference tournament schedules and winners

The DII field hockey championship is quickly approaching. Before the six-team bracket is announced on Monday, Nov. 11, there are some conference championships to be played. Here's where you can find the schedule and champions for each of the conference tournaments.

DII field hockey: Dates, location, and winner for every conference championship Conference Date Location Winner CC/SAC Nov. 8, 10 at highest seed TBD NE10 Nov. 5, 8, 10 at highest seed TBD PSAC Nov. 5, 8, 10 at top seed TBD

The 2019 DII field hockey championship will take place at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Six teams from the Atlantic and East regions — three apiece — will be selected on Nov. 11 to fill out the bracket.

The two regions are broken down by conference. The Atlantic region consists of schools in the Conference Carolinas, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, South Atlantic Conference and the three DII Independents. The East region is made up of the 15 schools in the Northeast-10.

The third and final regional rankings are released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, prior to the conference tournaments. West Chester, which locked up the PSAC regular-season title in late October, is the current No. 1 team in the country.

DII field hockey championship: History

Shippensburg won the 2018 DII field hockey championship for the third-consecutive season in a 1-0 overtime thriller over East Stroudsburg. The Raiders became the second program to win at least three national titles in a row. The other school to pull it off is Bloomsburg, who accomplished the feat three different times.

Here's a look at the complete history of the championship game.