2019 NCAA DI field hockey selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I field hockey championship bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10. The bracket will be revealed in a selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com.

Eighteen teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket, including 10 automatic qualifiers via conference championship. The remaining eight participants will be selected at large based on criteria including won-lost record, strength of schedule, RPI, head-to-head competition and additional factors.

Here are the 10 conferences who receive automatic qualification into the tournament:

America East Conference Colonial Athletic Association Atlantic 10 Conference The Ivy League Atlantic Coast Conference Mid-American Conference Big East Conference Northeast Conference Big Ten Conference Patriot League

The 2019 DI field hockey tournament gets started with two opening round games on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The first and second rounds, hosted at on-campus sites to be determined, will then follow on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17.

The four advancing teams will play in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, setting up the national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24. Both final-site rounds will be hosted by Wake Forest University at Kentner Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

In 2018, North Carolina claimed its eighth national title in program history, and its first since 2009. Below is the complete Division I field hockey championship history since 1981.

NCAA Division I field hockey championship history: