NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

2019 NCAA DI field hockey selection show: Date, time, how to watch

North Carolina takes home the 2018 DI field hockey championship

The 2019 NCAA Division I field hockey championship bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10. The bracket will be revealed in a selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com.

Eighteen teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket, including 10 automatic qualifiers via conference championship. The remaining eight participants will be selected at large based on criteria including won-lost record, strength of schedule, RPI, head-to-head competition and additional factors.

View the 2019 interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Full broadcast schedule

Here are the 10 conferences who receive automatic qualification into the tournament:

America East Conference Colonial Athletic Association
Atlantic 10 Conference The Ivy League
Atlantic Coast Conference Mid-American Conference
Big East Conference Northeast Conference
Big Ten Conference Patriot League

The 2019 DI field hockey tournament gets started with two opening round games on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The first and second rounds, hosted at on-campus sites to be determined, will then follow on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17.

The four advancing teams will play in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, setting up the national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24. Both final-site rounds will be hosted by Wake Forest University at Kentner Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

In 2018, North Carolina claimed its eighth national title in program history, and its first since 2009. Below is the complete Division I field hockey championship history since 1981.

NCAA Division I field hockey championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

*Penalty strokes

