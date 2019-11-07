NCAA DII field hockey selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA DII field hockey championship selection show is set to air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11 on NCAA.com. Here's where you can find information on the selection process, how to watch, and a history of the DII field hockey championship.

Six teams will earn a spot in the DII field hockey bracket and play a three-round, single-elimination tournament. The teams are selected from two regions — the Atlantic and the East — and will send three schools apiece. The Atlantic region consists of schools in the Conference Carolinas, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, South Atlantic Conference and the three DII Independents. The East region is made up of the 15 schools in the Northeast-10.

Here is what the final regional rankings looked like heading into the conference championships this weekend:

Region/Rank School In-Region Record DII record ATLANTIC 1. West Chester 18-0 18-0 2. East Stroudsburg 16-2 16-2 3. Kutztown 12-5 12-5 4. Shippensburg 12-5 12-5 5. Millersville 12-6 12-6 EAST 1. St. Anselm 15-1 16-2 2. Adelphi 13-4 14-4 3. Southern N.H. 13-2 15-3 4. Assumption 14-3 15-3 5. Stonehill 11-5 11-5

The regional rankings give us insight into how the six-team field could unfold. The committee will pick the six teams based on selection criteria including in-region winning percentage, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, and overall DII winning percentage to name a few. The conference tournaments taking place this week could change things up. You can follow the schedule and winners of the three tournaments in the link below.

Schedules, winners from each DII field hockey conference tournament

Shippensburg won its third title in a row in 2018, defeating East Stroudsburg 1-0. The Raiders are looking to become the second school in DII history to win a national championship in four consecutive seasons. Bloomsburg accomplished the feat twice, first from 1996-99 and then again in 2006-07.

Here is the complete history from the DII field hockey championship game.