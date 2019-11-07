Trending:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

NCAA DII field hockey selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Shippensburg wins DII field hockey national championship

The NCAA DII field hockey championship selection show is set to air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11 on NCAA.com. Here's where you can find information on the selection process, how to watch, and a history of the DII field hockey championship.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | DII field hockey news

Six teams will earn a spot in the DII field hockey bracket and play a three-round, single-elimination tournament. The teams are selected from two regions — the Atlantic and the East — and will send three schools apiece. The Atlantic region consists of schools in the Conference Carolinas, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, South Atlantic Conference and the three DII Independents. The East region is made up of the 15 schools in the Northeast-10.

Here is what the final regional rankings looked like heading into the conference championships this weekend:

Region/Rank School In-Region Record DII record
ATLANTIC      
1. West Chester 18-0 18-0
2. East Stroudsburg 16-2 16-2
3. Kutztown 12-5 12-5
4. Shippensburg 12-5 12-5
5. Millersville 12-6 12-6
EAST      
1. St. Anselm 15-1 16-2
2. Adelphi 13-4 14-4
3. Southern N.H. 13-2 15-3
4. Assumption 14-3 15-3
5. Stonehill 11-5 11-5

The regional rankings give us insight into how the six-team field could unfold. The committee will pick the six teams based on selection criteria including in-region winning percentage, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, and overall DII winning percentage to name a few. The conference tournaments taking place this week could change things up. You can follow the schedule and winners of the three tournaments in the link below.

Schedules, winners from each DII field hockey conference tournament

Shippensburg won its third title in a row in 2018, defeating East Stroudsburg 1-0. The Raiders are looking to become the second school in DII history to win a national championship in four consecutive seasons. Bloomsburg accomplished the feat twice, first from 1996-99 and then again in 2006-07.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

Here is the complete history from the DII field hockey championship game. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer

