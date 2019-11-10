FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS (All times ET):

NCAA.org | November 10, 2019

2019 Division III field hockey championship bracket announced

Middlebury crowned the 2018 DIII field hockey champions

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced Sunday the field of 24 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Sixteen teams will compete in eight first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 13. The eight first-round winners, along with the eight teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 23, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 24. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available here.

Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2019 championship. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, five berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

 

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Hartwick
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph’s (Maine)
Landmark Scranton
Liberty League Rochester (New York)
Little East Conference Worcester State
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo

The Pool B teams are:

  • Centre
  • Marywood

The five Pool C teams are:

  • Babson
  • Franklin & Marshall
  • Kean
  • Rowan
  • Tufts

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which can be found here.  For more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com.

In 2018, Middlebury won its fourth NCAA championship and second straight after a 2-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

