2019 Division III field hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced Sunday the field of 24 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Sixteen teams will compete in eight first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 13. The eight first-round winners, along with the eight teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 23, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 24. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available here.

Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2019 championship. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, five berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:



CONFERENCE SCHOOL Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Hartwick Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph’s (Maine) Landmark Scranton Liberty League Rochester (New York) Little East Conference Worcester State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo

The Pool B teams are:

Centre

Marywood

The five Pool C teams are:

Babson

Franklin & Marshall

Kean

Rowan

Tufts

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which can be found here.

In 2018, Middlebury won its fourth NCAA championship and second straight after a 2-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.