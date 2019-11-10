2019 NCAA Division I field hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced Sunday the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL America East Conference Stanford Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Joseph’s Big East Conference UConn Big Ten Conference Iowa Colonial Athletic Association Delaware The Ivy League Princeton Mid-American Conference Miami (OH) Northeast Conference Fairfield Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites Nov. 13. First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 15 and 17. Wake Forest University will host the semifinals and final Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The semifinals and final will be streamed live on NCAA.com. For ticket information visit NCAA.com/tickets.

In 2018, North Carolina finished the season undefeated (23-0) while claiming its seventh NCAA Division I field hockey championship title with a 2-0 victory over the Maryland at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.