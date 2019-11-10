FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS (All times ET):

November 10, 2019

2019 NCAA Division I field hockey championship bracket announced

DI Field Hockey: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced Sunday the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship.  Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification.  The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games.  The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
America East Conference Stanford
Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Joseph’s
Big East Conference UConn
Big Ten Conference Iowa
Colonial Athletic Association Delaware
The Ivy League Princeton
Mid-American Conference Miami (OH)
Northeast Conference Fairfield
Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites Nov. 13.  First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 15 and 17. Wake Forest University will host the semifinals and final Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The semifinals and final will be streamed live on NCAA.com. For ticket information visit NCAA.com/tickets.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

In 2018, North Carolina finished the season undefeated (23-0) while claiming its seventh NCAA Division I field hockey championship title with a 2-0 victory over the Maryland at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

