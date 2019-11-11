2019 Division II field hockey championship bracket unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary rounds will be on campus sites Saturday, November 16. Saint Anselm and West Chester will receive first round byes in the six-team field. Kutztown will travel to Southern New Hampshire for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against West Chester. East Stroudsburg will host Assumption in the first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will advance to play St. Anselm.

Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. November 22 at Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University of Pennsylvania. The final will be played at 1 p.m. November 24 at Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville.

Atlantic Region DII record In-region record 1. West Chester 18-1 18-1 2. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2 3. Kutztown 14-6 14-6

East Region DII record In-region record 1. St. Anselm 19-2 18-1 2. Southern N.H. 17-4 15-3 3. Assumption 16-4 15-4

