DI field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 2019 DI field hockey championship will begin with the opening round on Wednesday, Nov. 13. A total of 18 teams have made the field, including the defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

Below is everything you need to know for the championship, including the bracket and the schedule. This page will be updated daily once the tournament begins.

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Schedule

OPENING ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)

1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. (at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Nov. 24)

1 p.m. (at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

2019 Division I field hockey championship: How to watch

Only the two semifinals and national championship game will be broadcast. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Teams

Ten of the 18 teams that will compete in the tournament earned automatically qualified by winning their conference tournament.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

America East: Stanford

ACC: North Carolina

A-10: Saint Joseph's

Big East: UConn

Big Ten: Iowa

CAA: Delaware

Ivy: Princeton

MAC: Miami (OH)

Northeast: Fairfield

Patriot: American

The eight remaining teams received at-large bids.

Here are the at-large recipients:

Boton College

Duke

Louisville

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Syracuse

Virginia

Division I field hockey: History, champions