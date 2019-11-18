2019 DII field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and what to watch

The semifinals in the 2019 DII field hockey championship are set. West Chester, Kutztown, Saint Anselm and East Stroudsburg will head to Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania for the final three games of the 2019 season. This is your one-stop-shop for the three-round tournament where you can view the bracket, schedule, scores, and get updates from the championship.

2019 DII field hockey championship: Schedule and scores

Below is the full schedule for the tournament. We will be bringing you live updates from the championship game at 1 pm. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 right here.

First round, Saturday, Nov. 16

Semifinals, Friday, Nov. 22, at Biemesderder Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania

Finals, Sunday, Nov. 24, at Biemesderder Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m. ET

The 2019 NCAA DII tournament bracket was announced on Monday, Nov. 11, on NCAA.com. Six teams were selected from two regions — three apiece — and begin play on Nov. 16. West Chester and Saint Anselm earned the top seeds in their regions and were rewarded with a first-round bye. The two await the winner of first-round action on Nov. 22.

Prior to the NCAA DII tournament, three conference tournaments — the Conference Carolinas and South Atlantic Conference, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and Northeast-10 — held championships. We tracked the winners in the link below:

Here's what the bracket looks like (tap or click here to open the bracket in another window)

2019 DII field hockey championship: What to watch

Earlier this season, we looked at three teams that could end Shippensburg's run of three straight titles. Two of those teams made the tournament, and both earned first-round byes.

West Chester earned the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic region for a second straight season. Last year, the Golden Rams were bumped in the semifinals by Shippensburg on the way to their third national championship in as many years. This year, West Chester went 18-0 until falling to Kutztown in the PSAC semifinals. A semifinals rematch could lay ahead should the Golden Bears prevail over Southern New Hampshire in the first round.

Saint Anselm won its first NE10 postseason title as part of a 19-win season, giving the Hawks the top seed in the East. But get this: all 19 wins were shutouts. The Hawks lost just twice this season, once to Lindenwood in early October, and a second time to Assumption on Oct. 16. It's only fitting that a rematch could be awaiting in the semifinals against the Greyhounds.

Of course, in order for the rematch to happen, Assumption would have to beat East Stroudsburg. The Warriors are arguably the most tournament ready program in the mix. Just one year removed from a national runner-up campaign and three years removed from their last national championship, head coach Sandy Miller is a proven winner, taking home the 2019 PSAC tournament title.

2019 DII field hockey championship history

Shippensburg will be on the outside looking in for the first time since 2015. The Raiders had won the last three titles, so we'll have a new champion for the first time since 2015 as well. That national title winner was East Stroudsburg, which will have a chance to win its second title in program history.

Here's the complete history of the DII field hockey championship game.