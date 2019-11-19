Trending:

NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch the 2019 tournament

Middlebury crowned the 2018 DIII field hockey champions

The 2019 Division III field hockey championship continues Saturday, Nov. 23 with the national semifinals. The winners will advance to the national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Both rounds will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Below is everything you need to know for the DIII championship, including the updated bracket, schedule and streaming information for the semifinal and national title games.

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament: Bracket

Click here for the interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Scoreboard

Twenty-four schools were originally selected to compete in the 2019 DIII field hockey championships. That number is now down to four, heading into Saturday's national semifinals.

Franklin & Marshall will face Johns Hopkins at 11 a.m. ET in the first semifinal game, followed by Middlebury vs. Salisbury at 2 p.m. ET. Here is the full bracket:

2019 DIII field hockey bracket

CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION: Fall champs guide | Buy tickets | Full broadcast schedule | Shop

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey: Schedule, scores and live stream info

The national semifinals and championship game will be played Nov. 23-24 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. All three games will be available to watch via live stream right here on NCAA.com.

Here is the upcoming game schedule as well as past results from the 2019 tournament:

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Nov. 23)

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Sunday, Nov. 24)

  • Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2 | 1 p.m. ET

Previous rounds:

FIRST ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey national championship history

Middlebury won its second straight title, and its third in four years, in last season's DIII championship. The Panthers blanked Tufts 2-0 in the 2018 national championship game hosted in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

TCNJ has the most all-time DIII field hockey championships with 11. The Lions' last title came in 2014.

Here is the full DIII field hockey national championship history since 1981:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State

