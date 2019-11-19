DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch the 2019 tournament

The 2019 Division III field hockey championship continues Saturday, Nov. 23 with the national semifinals. The winners will advance to the national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Both rounds will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Below is everything you need to know for the DIII championship, including the updated bracket, schedule and streaming information for the semifinal and national title games.
2019 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament: Bracket
Twenty-four schools were originally selected to compete in the 2019 DIII field hockey championships. That number is now down to four, heading into Saturday's national semifinals.
Franklin & Marshall will face Johns Hopkins at 11 a.m. ET in the first semifinal game, followed by Middlebury vs. Salisbury at 2 p.m. ET. Here is the full bracket:
2019 NCAA DIII field hockey: Schedule, scores and live stream info
The national semifinals and championship game will be played Nov. 23-24 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. All three games will be available to watch via live stream right here on NCAA.com.
Here is the upcoming game schedule as well as past results from the 2019 tournament:
SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Nov. 23)
- Franklin & Marshall vs. Johns Hopkins | 11 a.m. ET | Watch live
- Middlebury vs. Salisbury | 2 p.m. ET | Watch live
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Sunday, Nov. 24)
- Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2 | 1 p.m. ET
Previous rounds:
FIRST ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)
- Lynchburg 2, Centre 1
- Babson 2, St. Joseph's (Maine) 0
- FDU-Florham 1, Marywood 0
- Messiah 9, Worcester State 0
- Denison 2, Rochester (NY) 1
- MIT 3, Scranton 0
- Endicott 8, Wilson 1
- Franklin & Marshall 4, Hartwick 1
SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)
- Franklin & Marshall 4, TCNJ 3
- Johns Hopkins 3, Messiah 2
- Middlebury 2, Babson 1
- Salisbury 1, FDU-Florham 0
- MIT 3, SUNY Geneseo 2
- Kean 3, Endicott 1
- Lynchburg 1, Rowan 0
- Tufts 3, Denison 0
THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)
2019 NCAA DIII field hockey national championship history
Middlebury won its second straight title, and its third in four years, in last season's DIII championship. The Panthers blanked Tufts 2-0 in the 2018 national championship game hosted in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
TCNJ has the most all-time DIII field hockey championships with 11. The Lions' last title came in 2014.
Here is the full DIII field hockey national championship history since 1981:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Middlebury (21-1)
|
Katharine DeLorenzo
|2-0
|Tufts
|Manheim, Penn.
|2017
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|4-0
|Messiah
|Bellarmine
|2016
|Messiah
|Brooke Good
|1-0 (2OT)
|Tufts
|Geneva
|2015
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2014
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Sharon Pfluger
|2-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2013
|Bowdoin (18-3)
|Nicky Pearson
|1-0
|Salisbury
|Old Dominion
|2012
|Tufts (19-2)
|Tina McDavitt
|2-1
|Montclair State
|William Smith
|2011
|TCNJ (24-2)
|Sharon Pfluger
|3-1
|Middlebury
|Nichols
|2010
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|Messiah
|Christopher Newport
|2009
|Salisbury (20-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Mount Holyoke
|2008
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|3-2 (2 ot)
|Tufts
|Ursinus
|2007
|Bowdoin (20-0)
|Nicky Pearson
|4-3
|Middlebury
|Ursinus
|2006
|Ursinus (21-3)
|Laura Moliken
|3-2
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2005
|Salisbury (21-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Washington & Lee
|2004
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|6-3
|Middlebury
|Westfield State
|2003
|Salisbury (20-1
|Dawn Chamberlin
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Lebanon Valley
|2002
|Rowan (21-0)
|Penny Kempf
|1-0
|Messiah
|Springfield
|2001
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Cynthia Wetmore
|1-0
|Messiah
|Springfield
|2000
|William Smith (20-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|Springfield
|Salisbury
|1999
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|4-1
|Amherst
|TCNJ
|1998
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Missy Foote
|3-2 (ot)
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1997
|William Smith (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|3-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Lebanon Valley
|1996
|TCNJ (21-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|2-1
|Hartwick
|TCNJ
|1995
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|2-1
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1994
|SUNY Cortland (24-1)
|Pat Rudy
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Messiah
|1993
|SUNY Cortland (22-1-1)
|Pat Rudy
|1-0
|Mary Washington
|Mary Washington
|1992
|William Smith (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
|1991
|TCNJ (19-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|1-0
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1990
|TCNJ (18-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Bloomsburg
|Bloomsburg
|1989
|Lock Haven (17-4-2)
|Sharon Taylor
|2-1
|TCNJ
|SUNY Cortland
|1988
|TCNJ (21-0-2)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|3-2 (2 ot)*
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1987
|Bloomsburg (24-1)
|Jan Hutchinson
|1-0
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1986
|Salisbury (21-0)
|Karen Weaver
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1985
|TCNJ (22-3)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Millersville
|Drew
|1984
|Bloomsburg (19-0)
|Jan Hutchinson
|3-2
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1983
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Melissa Magee
|2-1
|Ithaca
|Ithaca
|1982
|Ithaca (18-3)
|Doris Kostrinsky
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|TCNJ
|Elizabethtown
|1981
|TCNJ (20-0)
|Melissa Magee
|2-0
|Franklin & Marshall
|Westfield State