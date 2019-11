2019 DI field hockey championship: Live updates, bracket, scores

The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels and the Princeton Tigers will meet Sunday in the 2019 Division I field hockey championship in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. 

UNC won the first of two semifinals on Friday at Kentner Stadium, beating ACC foe Boston College for the third time this season, taking a 6-3 win. Unseeded Princeton, powered by a stingy defense, then upset No. 3 Virginia in the second semifinal.

We'll be blogging about Sunday's final and providing live updates here. Follow along!

Watch No. 3 Virginia vs. Princeton | UNC vs. Boston College stats | Scoreboard

Princeton 2, No. 3 Virginia 1

Princeton goalkeeper Grace Baylis had four saves, anchoring a stout defense that upset the Virginia Cavaliers in the second semifinal Friday. The Cavaliers had nine corners and 13 shots, but were only able to beat Baylis once. Ali McCarthy and Julianna Tornetta scored for the Tigers in the victory.

Virginia 1, Princeton 2 | End of the third quarter

Julianna Tornetta pushed the Tigers in front by staying with a loose ball and redirecting her rebound into the open cage. Virginia had a penalty quarter late in the period, but Princeton snuffed out the shot attempt.

Virginia 1, Princeton 1 | Halftime

The Tigers equalized with less than three minutes to play in the half after Hannah Davey slipped through the Virginia defense and found Ali McCarthy for an easy score.

Shots: 6-2, UVA

Shots on goal: 3-2, UVA

Corners: 5-1, UVA

Virginia 1, Princeton 0 | End of the first quarter

Rachel Robinson scored her fifth goal of the season at the 7:31 mark to put the Cavaliers ahead early. Virginia nearly scored a second time on a penalty corner, but the Cavaliers' attempt sailed over the cage. Princeton goalkeeper Grace Baylis had two saves.

Virginia vs. Princeton | Pre-game

The Virginia defense is fourth in the country with a 1.02 goals-against average.

Virginia has never been to the national championship game.

Princeton beat Virginia in double overtime in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Princeton is 3-1 against ACC teams this season.

North Carolina 6, Boston College 3

UNC beat Boston College 6-3 behind four goals from Erin Matson. The Tar Heels will look to win their second straight championship on Sunday. Here's how the game went down:

Boston College got one goal back late in the fourth period after Fusine Govaert scored off a penalty corner. (6-3, UNC, 2:10)

Erin Matson scored her fourth goal of the game and essentially sealed the win for North Carolina when she found the back of the cage in the fourth period off a feed from Marissa Creatore. (6-2, UNC, 4:32)

Erin Matson scored the Tar Heels fifth goal of the game in the third period off a feed from Feline Guenther. (5-2, UNC, 7:37)

UNC extended its lead when Erin Matson redirected Megan Duvernois' long shot into the back of the cage and out of the grasps of Boston College's goalkeeper. (4-2, UNC, 4:06)

The Tar Heels took the lead when Marissa Creatore slapped a shot into the cage from close-range. The feed was served up by Catherine Hayden. Each of UNC's first three goals have been scored by different players. (3-2, UNC, 9:28)

UNC responded quickly, scoring off a penalty corner of their own to tie the game up. Erin Matson had a shot set up for her near the top of the circle and fired a rocket into the Eagles' cage that rattled the boards. (2-2, 11:15)

Boston College grabbed the lead back in the second period, with another score by freshman Margo Carlin. Off a penalty corner, she made her way past a defender and chipped a shot over UNC's goalkeeper. (2-1, BC, 12:50)

North Carolina equalized in the first period, with Riley Fulmer scoring on a feed from Catherine Hayden. (1-1, 8:11)

Boston College took an early 1-0 lead just 54 seconds into the game, following a penalty corner. Margo Carlin slapped a shot in from the left of the cage, guiding the shot inside the near post. (1-0, BC, 14:06)

Below is everything you need to know for the championship, including the bracket and the schedule. This page will be updated daily throughout the tournament.

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket | Scoreboard

MORE: Buy tickets | Championship info 

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Schedule

OPENING ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22) ‚ÄĒ¬†at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Nov. 24) ‚ÄĒ¬†at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

2019 Division I field hockey championship: How to watch

Only the two semifinals and national championship game will be broadcast. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

TOP 25: Check out the latest NFHCA rankings right here

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Teams

Ten of the 18 teams that will compete in the tournament earned automatically qualified by winning their conference tournament.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

America East: Stanford

ACC: North Carolina

A-10: Saint Joseph's

Big East: UConn

Big Ten: Iowa

CAA: Delaware

Ivy: Princeton

MAC: Miami (OH)

Northeast: Fairfield

Patriot: American

The eight remaining teams received at-large bids. 

Here are the at-large recipients:

Boton College

Duke

Louisville

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Syracuse

Virginia

CAN'T MISS: No. 1 North Carolina defeats in-state rival Duke 1-0

Division I field hockey: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest 2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern 1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion 1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield 1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut *Penalty strokes