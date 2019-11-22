2019 DI field hockey championship: North Carolina tops Princeton in final with dominant second half

The North Carolina Tar Heels are your 2019 Division I field hockey champions. UNC defeated Princeton by a score of 6-1 to cap a phenomenal postseason run. Erin Matson and Eva Smolenaars scored two goals apiece in the final win, including some nifty reverse chip shots.

UNC won its semifinal matchup on Friday at Kentner Stadium, beating ACC foe Boston College for the third time this season, taking a 6-3 win.

Catch up on everything you may have missed from the Tar Heels' title run below.

FINAL NORTH CAROLINA VS. PRINCETON BOX SCORE

North Carolina 6, Princeton 1 | END OF GAME

North Carolina 5, Princeton 1 | Mid 4Q

North Carolina is inching towards the national championship with an absolutely dominant second half performance. They'll just need to milk the clock and the title will be theirs.

North Carolina 4, Princeton 1 | End of 3Q

North Carolina can play this conservatively now. It's been all Tar Heels since the first couple minutes of the game, and Princeton just hasn't been able to muster much of an attack. Matson now has two goals on the afternoon.

North Carolina 3, Princeton 1 | Mid 3Q

The Tar Heels' last two goals have been nifty - this time, it was Erin Matson coming from the left side, shooting across her body and squeezing it inside the right post. North Carolina has been firmly in control these last two quarters.

North Carolina 2, Princeton 1 | End of 2Q

Halfway home. The North Carolina defense has really tightened up after allowing an early Princeton goal and is outshooting the Tigers 6-4. Smolenaars' ridiculous reverse chippy in the second has been the difference.

North Carolina 2, Princeton 1 | Mid 2Q

BEAUTIFUL reverse chip shot by the Tar Heels to notch their second goal of the game, as they took advantage of some chaos near the net to take the lead. North Carolina has amped up the pressure and has mostly been on the attack this quarter. Eva Smolenaars is going to wind up on some highlight reels after that shot.

Princeton 1, North Carolina 1 | End of 1Q

The Tar Heels had a nice attack at the end of the first quarter to tie the game up at one. These teams certainly look evenly matched, so we're going to be in for a fun afternoon. Both defenses have been good - there have only been five total shots on goal between the Tigers and Tar Heels, but both goals came off golden opportunities.

Princeton 1, North Carolina 0 | Early 1Q

Emma Street! Princeton has been on the attack early and often out of the gate, and the Tigers had great body positioning on that attack. Princeton won with defense in its last outing, so it has to be a nice feeling to get on the board this early.

Pregame: 12:30 p.m.

Just 30 minutes away from showtime. Can Princeton pull off another upset? We're about to find out.

SEMIFINAL RECAP

Princeton 2, No. 3 Virginia 1

Princeton goalkeeper Grace Baylis had four saves, anchoring a stout defense that upset the Virginia Cavaliers in the second semifinal Friday. The Cavaliers had nine corners and 13 shots, but were only able to beat Baylis once. Ali McCarthy and Julianna Tornetta scored for the Tigers in the victory.

Virginia 1, Princeton 2 | End of the third quarter

Julianna Tornetta pushed the Tigers in front by staying with a loose ball and redirecting her rebound into the open cage. Virginia had a penalty quarter late in the period, but Princeton snuffed out the shot attempt.

Virginia 1, Princeton 1 | Halftime

The Tigers equalized with less than three minutes to play in the half after Hannah Davey slipped through the Virginia defense and found Ali McCarthy for an easy score.

Shots: 6-2, UVA

Shots on goal: 3-2, UVA

Corners: 5-1, UVA

Virginia 1, Princeton 0 | End of the first quarter

Rachel Robinson scored her fifth goal of the season at the 7:31 mark to put the Cavaliers ahead early. Virginia nearly scored a second time on a penalty corner, but the Cavaliers' attempt sailed over the cage. Princeton goalkeeper Grace Baylis had two saves.

Virginia vs. Princeton | Pre-game

The Virginia defense is fourth in the country with a 1.02 goals-against average.

Virginia has never been to the national championship game.

Princeton beat Virginia in double overtime in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Princeton is 3-1 against ACC teams this season.

North Carolina 6, Boston College 3

UNC beat Boston College 6-3 behind four goals from Erin Matson. The Tar Heels will look to win their second straight championship on Sunday. Here's how the game went down:

Boston College got one goal back late in the fourth period after Fusine Govaert scored off a penalty corner. (6-3, UNC, 2:10)

Erin Matson scored her fourth goal of the game and essentially sealed the win for North Carolina when she found the back of the cage in the fourth period off a feed from Marissa Creatore. (6-2, UNC, 4:32)

Erin Matson scored the Tar Heels fifth goal of the game in the third period off a feed from Feline Guenther. (5-2, UNC, 7:37)

UNC extended its lead when Erin Matson redirected Megan Duvernois' long shot into the back of the cage and out of the grasps of Boston College's goalkeeper. (4-2, UNC, 4:06)

The Tar Heels took the lead when Marissa Creatore slapped a shot into the cage from close-range. The feed was served up by Catherine Hayden. Each of UNC's first three goals have been scored by different players. (3-2, UNC, 9:28)

UNC responded quickly, scoring off a penalty corner of their own to tie the game up. Erin Matson had a shot set up for her near the top of the circle and fired a rocket into the Eagles' cage that rattled the boards. (2-2, 11:15)

Boston College grabbed the lead back in the second period, with another score by freshman Margo Carlin. Off a penalty corner, she made her way past a defender and chipped a shot over UNC's goalkeeper. (2-1, BC, 12:50)

North Carolina equalized in the first period, with Riley Fulmer scoring on a feed from Catherine Hayden. (1-1, 8:11)

Boston College took an early 1-0 lead just 54 seconds into the game, following a penalty corner. Margo Carlin slapped a shot in from the left of the cage, guiding the shot inside the near post. (1-0, BC, 14:06)

Below is everything you need to know for the championship, including the bracket and the schedule. This page will be updated daily throughout the tournament.

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Schedule

OPENING ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22) — at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Nov. 24) — at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

2019 Division I field hockey championship: How to watch

Only the two semifinals and national championship game will be broadcast. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DI field hockey tournament: Teams

Ten of the 18 teams that will compete in the tournament earned automatically qualified by winning their conference tournament.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

America East: Stanford

ACC: North Carolina

A-10: Saint Joseph's

Big East: UConn

Big Ten: Iowa

CAA: Delaware

Ivy: Princeton

MAC: Miami (OH)

Northeast: Fairfield

Patriot: American

The eight remaining teams received at-large bids.

Here are the at-large recipients:

Boton College

Duke

Louisville

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Syracuse

Virginia

Division I field hockey: History, champions