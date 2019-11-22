2019 DII field hockey championship: Live updates, bracket, and scores

Just two teams remain in the 2019 DII field hockey championship. West Chester played a strong first half to down Kutztown and advance to the national championship match on Sunday, Nov. 24. The Golden Rams will play Saint Anselm — which defeated East Stroudsburg in the second overtime — from Biemesderfer Stadium in Millerville, Penn. at 1 p.m. ET.

2019 DII field hockey championship: How we got here

Two rounds of play are in the books. Both winners from the first round have been eliminated by the top two seeds. Here are the scores, so far.

Finals, Sunday, Nov. 24, at Biemesderder Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania

Semifinals, Friday, Nov. 22, at Biemesderder Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania

First round, Saturday, Nov. 16

Here's what the bracket looks like (tap or click here to open the bracket in another window)

2019 DII field hockey championship: Semifinals recap

West Chester advanced by dominating the first 30 minutes of play. The Golden Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Kat Roncoroni and Marre Corver. Saint Anselm got the game-winner from Emily Bevens — her first of the year — in double-overtime. The Hawks now have 20 wins — all of which have been shutouts — and advance to their first national championship in program history.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at how both matches went down:

FINAL: Saint Anselm 1, East Stroudsburg 0

A historic win. It took into the second overtime, but Emily Bevens scores her first goal of the season on a stroke and sends Saint Anselm to its first-ever championship match. It is Saint Anselm's 20th shutout of the 2019 season.

We'll see you Sunday when West Chester and Saint Anselm battle for the 2019 national championship.

END OF FIRST OVERTIME: East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm 0

We're going to need another ten minutes to sort this one out. Big thing to watch: Grace Martini will have about four minutes remaining on a yellow card she received at the end of the first overtime. She's been pushing it for the East Stroudsburg offense, and the Hawks will get a six-on-five advantage.

Here we go!

END OF REGULATION | East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm 0

If you're a Hawks fan give a round of applause to Julia Hand. The goalkeeper made a save to remember on an East Stroudsburg breakaway, and with goals obviously coming at a premium — if at all — Hand saved the game, so far.

We head into overtime tied at zero. Don't go anywhere!

END Q3 | East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm 0

The top two defenses in DII field hockey are certainly showing their muscle today. Forty-five minutes are in the books and nary a goal has been scored. East Stroudsburg had two big corners, one awfully close to putting the Warriors ahead, but alas, we are tied at zero.

Fifteen minutes to go in Millersville.

HALFTIME | East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm 0

What a defensive battle we have going on in the last semifinals match of the day. Saint Anselm certainly went on the attack in the final four minutes, and even got a ball into the net with 1:20 remaining only to see it waved off.

Let's see what kind of halftime adjustments these two coaches have in store. We're 30 minutes away from seeing who will play West Chester on Sunday. Will we have an all PSAC championship match like last year or will the Hawks reach their first championship game in program history? Stay tuned!

END Q1 | East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm Hawks 0

We're scoreless in Millersville. Saint Anselm played some nifty defense to keep the Warriors off the board, limiting East Stroudsburg to just one shot on goal. The Warriors were equally strong as the Hawks didn't register a shot at all.

Off to quarter 2.

GAME 2 PREGAME | East Stroudsburg 0, Saint Anselm Hawks 0

East Stroudsburg looks to return to the championship match for the second-straight year. Last season, the Warriors became Shippenburg's third victim in a row. They won their first match in the tournament and now face off against Saint Anselm for the final spot in the DII field hockey championship game on Nov. 24.

Here are your starting lineups:

FINAL | West Chester 2, Kutztown 0

West Chester holds Kutztown in check. The Golden Bears only got off two shots — none in the first half — and only one was on goal. Kutztown's defense stepped up in the second half, however, as both teams played the final 30 minutes scoreless.

The first team in the 2019 field hockey championship match is West Chester. Will its opponent be East Stroudsburg or Saint Anselm. Check back right here at 5 p.m. ET and we'll find out!

5:15 |Q4 | West Chester 2, Kutztown 0

West Chester getting a late corner. The defense has held Kutztown in check in a completely dominating performance by the Golden Rams.

15:00 | Q4 | West Chester 2, Kutztown 0

A relatively quiet third period. Just one combined shot and it came from West Chester. Just 15 minutes remain for the Golden Bears to find an answer.

End of the first half | West Chester 2, Kutztown 0

That's 30 minutes in the books and it was all West Chester. The Golden Rams have dominated on offense with nine shots — six on goal — while Kutztown has yet to get a shot off. West Chester has six corners to Kutztown's one as well. Kat Roncoroni and Marre Corver are the offensive stars with a goal in the first and second quarters respectively. Let's see how Kutztown responds in the second half.

Q2 | West Chester 2, Kutztown 0

Marre Corver puts it in on an assist from Sydney Ostroski. It's her fifth goal of the season.

0:11 |Q1 | West Chester 1, Kutztown 0

As the first quarter winds down, Kat Roncoroni fires one past Kutztown's Kerri Hanshaw for the 1-0 lead. It was set up by West Chester's third penalty corner in a matter of minutes. For Roncoroni, she now has 19 goals on the season, second to Katie Thompson for the team lead.

10:00 | Q1 | Kutztown 0, West Chester 0

THE RUBBER MATCH: This is the third meeting of the season between the two. West Chester won the first showdown, 3-2 on October 30. Kutztown struck revenge in the PSAC semifinals, downing the Golden Rams 3-2 in overtime and handing West Chester its first and only loss of the season.

15:00 | Q1

We are underway in Millersville. Here's your starting lineups:

Friday, Nov. 22 | 1:55

Welcome to Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville. Game 1 of the national semifinals is coming your way in just five minutes. The 18-1 West Chester Golden Rams take on PSAC foe Kutztown Golden Bears.

2019 DII field hockey championship: What to watch

Prior to the NCAA DII tournament, three conference tournaments — the Conference Carolinas and South Atlantic Conference, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and Northeast-10 — held championships. We tracked the winners in the link below:

Earlier this season, we looked at three teams that could end Shippensburg's run of three straight titles. Two of those teams made the tournament, and both earned first-round byes.

West Chester earned the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic region for a second straight season. Last year, the Golden Rams were bumped in the semifinals by Shippensburg on the way to their third national championship in as many years. This year, West Chester went 18-0 until falling to Kutztown in the PSAC semifinals. A semifinals rematch could lay ahead should the Golden Bears prevail over Southern New Hampshire in the first round.

Saint Anselm won its first NE10 postseason title as part of a 19-win season, giving the Hawks the top seed in the East. But get this: all 19 wins were shutouts. The Hawks lost just twice this season, once to Lindenwood in early October, and a second time to Assumption on Oct. 16. It's only fitting that a rematch could be awaiting in the semifinals against the Greyhounds.

2019 DII field hockey championship history

Shippensburg will be on the outside looking in for the first time since 2015. The Raiders had won the last three titles, so we'll have a new champion for the first time since 2015 as well. That national title winner was East Stroudsburg, which will have a chance to win its second title in program history.

Here's the complete history of the DII field hockey championship game.