DIII field hockey championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch the 2019 tournament

The 2019 Division III field hockey national championship matchup is set. Franklin & Marshall and Middlebury won Saturday's two semifinal games to advance to Sunday's title game.

Franklin & Marshall advances after a 3-1 semifinals victory over Johns Hopkins, where all four goals were scored in the third quarter. It will meet two-time defending champ Middlebury, 1-0 winner over Salisbury in Saturday's other game.

Just like the semifinals, the national championship will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Below is everything you need to know for the DIII championship, including the updated bracket, schedule and streaming information for the national title game.

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament: Bracket

Twenty-four schools were originally selected to compete in the 2019 DIII field hockey championships. That number is now down to two, heading into Sunday's national championship.

Franklin & Marshall will face Middlebury in the national championship game, at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 24. Here is the full bracket:

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey: Schedule, scores and live stream info

The national semifinals and championship game will be played Nov. 23-24 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. All three games will be available to watch via live stream right here on NCAA.com.

Here is the upcoming game schedule as well as past results from the 2019 tournament:

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Sunday, Nov. 24)

Previous rounds:

FIRST ROUND (Wednesday, Nov. 13)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Nov. 23)

2019 NCAA DIII field hockey national championship history

Middlebury won its second straight title, and its third in four years, in last season's DIII championship. The Panthers blanked Tufts 2-0 in the 2018 national championship game hosted in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

TCNJ has the most all-time DIII field hockey championships with 11. The Lions' last title came in 2014.

Here is the full DIII field hockey national championship history since 1981: