College field hockey: NCAA modifies protocols for suspended games

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a rule change regarding suspended games in field hockey.

If a game is suspended or interrupted and cannot be resumed, it is considered complete if 48 minutes (80%) of playing time has elapsed, unless the rule is overridden by a mutual agreement between the teams before the beginning of the game or by conference policy.

If 48 minutes of the playing time has elapsed and the game will not be resumed, the score will stand, and the team ahead on the scoreboard is the winner. Under the same scenario, if the score is tied, the result will be recorded as a tie.

Previously, if a game was suspended or interrupted and could not be resumed, it was declared a no contest.

If a suspended game doesn’t reach the 48-minute mark and is resumed on another day, the game will resume at the point of suspension.

This change brings field hockey in line with other outdoor sports, such as lacrosse, soccer and baseball, which have similar rules.

Rules subcommittee

The panel approved the formation of an NCAA Field Hockey Rules Subcommittee effective Sept. 1.

The rules subcommittee will comprise eight members representing the existing Division I, II and III Field Hockey Committees, which select, seed and bracket the three NCAA championship tournaments.

Currently, the NCAA adheres to international field hockey rules. After two years, the Division I, II and III Field Hockey Committees will evaluate the effectiveness of the subcommittee to determine whether the structure should continue or if a stand-alone NCAA field hockey playing rules committee would be more beneficial.