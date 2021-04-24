NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announces 2020 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Nine conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The top four teams were seeded nationally and received a first-round bye for this year's 12-team bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

America East Conference Stanford Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference VCU Big East Conference UConn Big Ten Conference Michigan Colonial Athletic Association Delaware Mid-American Conference Miami (OH) Northeast Conference Rider Patriot League Bucknell

The remaining three teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville and Northwestern.

First- and second-round games will be played April 30 and May 2 at Pennsylvania State University and at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. North Carolina will host the semifinals and final Friday, May 7, and Sunday, May 9, at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The semifinals will be available on ESPN3 and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

In 2019, North Carolina, finished the season undefeated (23-0) while claiming its eighth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 6-1 victory over Princeton University, at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.