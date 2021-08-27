Leah Howard | Michigan Athletics | August 27, 2021 No. 2 Michigan field hockey beats No. 1 North Carolina to open 2021 season Brian Ray | Iowa Athletics No. 2 Michigan upset No. 1 North Carolina to open the 2021 season. Share The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team built its lead with a pair of goals over the first half and held on in the second to edge No. 1 North Carolina 3-2 in its season opener at the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Friday afternoon (Aug. 27) at Iowa's Grant Field. The game pitted the nation's top-ranked programs in a rematch of the 2020 NCAA championship game, which UNC claimed 4-3 in overtime. The Wolverines' win today was their third over top-ranked North Carolina in a season opener since 2016. It was freshman Alana Richardson who tallied the first official Maize and Blue goal of the 2021 campaign — and her collegiate career — at the 13:59 mark late in the first quarter. Senior Tina D'Anjolell carried the ball into the circle from the right, banked a shot off the UNC goalkeeper and it kicked out into open space on the left side of the circle. Richardson laid out to roof a reverse shot to the top of the cage and give U-M the first lead. SCOREBOARD: Follow along with scores all season long D'Anjolell tacked on one of her own in the second quarter, at 24:15, when she picked a rebound off the Carolina goalkeeper's pads, muscled her way through a defender on her way to the right post and knocked it into the near-side corner to give Michigan a 2-0 advantage. UNC scored twice in the fourth quarter, including one from the top of the circle just 39 seconds in, but the Wolverines added an open-cage goal — after Carolina pulled its goalkeeper with 11:50 remaining — to stay out front. Junior Sarah Pyrtek tallied the third Michigan goal at 49:36, taking a pass up and into the circle from junior Nina Apoola and finding space between two converging Tar Heels to rip a reverse chip into goal. North Carolina outshot the Wolverines 11-7 and outcornered them 4-1. Senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker posted two saves in the Michigan cage, while UNC's Abigail Taylor tallied one. Michigan will wrap up the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against No. 11 Wake Forest at 1 p.m. CDT on Sunday (Aug. 29) at Iowa's Grant Field. College football's 9 winningest teams Here are the nine winningest college football programs in the history of the sport. READ MORE 12 summer men's college basketball winners Andy Katz breaks down his 12 men's college basketball teams that benefited the most from the 2021 summer. READ MORE 21 All-American candidates for the 2021-22 men's basketball season Here are 21 men's basketball players to watch during the 2022 season. READ MORE