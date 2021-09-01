Tim Vaughan named NCAA field hockey national coordinator of officials

Tim Vaughan has been named the NCAA’s field hockey national coordinator of officials, bringing with him over 32 years of playing and umpiring experience to the position.

Vaughan will work with the Division I, II and III Field Hockey Committees in the identification, training, selection and evaluation of umpires for each championship, while overseeing the officials improvement program focusing on the regular-season evaluation of umpires, along with training and education.

Vaughan succeeds Steve Horgan, who recently retired from the role. Horgan will remain as NCAA field hockey rules interpreter through the 2021-22 academic year.

“I am honored to be appointed to the NCAA field hockey national coordinator of officials position,” Vaughan said. “I look forward to working with the NCAA and the officiating community as we advance these championships and help make them a great experience for all involved.”

A field hockey umpire since 1989, Vaughan has dedicated much of his adult life to playing, officiating and coaching field hockey at various levels. He has served in the national umpire pool, as well as umpiring conference championships and NCAA preliminary rounds, culminating with the NCAA Division I championship. In addition, he recently served as commissioner for the Metro Field Hockey Association, the largest high school umpiring association in Virginia.

“Tim is a teacher/mentor by trade and demonstrated a thorough understanding of the importance of this role and its impact on the championships of all three divisions,” said John Bugner, NCAA associate director of championships and alliances. “My colleagues and I look forward to working with Tim to continue to advance the umpire program and positively impact our student-athletes at the field hockey championships.”

A native of County Cork, Ireland, Vaughan received a Bachelor of Technology in education from the University of Limerick in his home country in 1989 and a master’s in teaching from George Mason in 2005. Vaughan also serves as a middle school teacher and was named the 2021 Virginia Technology & Engineering Education Association Middle School Teacher of the Year.