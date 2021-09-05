Boston College downs No. 4 Northwestern, Eagles' second win over top-10 team this weekend

Elizabeth Warner's goal in the 44th minute proved to be the game winner as No. 7 Boston College downed No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the second game of the B1G/ACC Cup on Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium on the campus of Duke University.

With the win, BC moves to 4-0 for the first time since 2017 — downing a pair of top-10 ranked teams along the way this weekend.

Less than two minutes into the match, Northwestern struck first, intercepting a BC pass and firing a shot past Eagles' goalie Jonna Kennedy to make it 1-0.

Jaime Natale would counter in the eighth minute, finding the back of the net from six yards out to make it 1-1. Margo Carlin earned the assist on the play. Both teams entered intermission knotted at 1-1.

Warner's game winner came near the end of the third quarter. She corralled the ball after the initial shot was blocked from a penalty corner, and shot it past Wildcats goal keeper Annabel Skubisz.

Northwestern held a 13-8 edge in shots, including a slim 5-4 advantage in shots on goal. The Wildcats attempted seven penalty corners to three for Boston College. Kennedy was outstanding in the cage for BC, stopping four shots and allowing one goal for her second victory of the season.

Boston College returns to action at home this coming weekend, hosting No. 6 Connecticut on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. and Boston University on Sunday, Sept, 12 at 1 p.m. Both matches at the Field Hockey Complex in Newton will air live on ACC Network Extra.