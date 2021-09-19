College field hockey: No. 2 Iowa silences No. 5 Louisville, 2-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 2 Iowa field hockey team posted its second top-five win of the season, downing No. 5 Louisville, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Trager Stadium. The Hawkeyes move to an 8-0 start on the season — the best start since 1999 — with three wins against top-11 ranked foes.

“Our senior leadership shined through,” said head coach Lisa Cellucci. “This was a defensive battle and required great discipline to defend the lethal offense that Louisville possesses.”

The Hawkeyes got on the board in the 19th minute when senior Leah Zellner hit a laser from just inside the circle to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Just before the half, the lead doubled when senior Ciara Smith found the back of the cage for her sixth strike. Senior Ellie Holley was credited with the assist.

Up 2-0 at the break, there was a two-hour and 27-minute weather delay before action resumed. Out of delay, Iowa’s defense pressured Louisville the remainder of the match to seal the game and its sixth consecutive shutout.

The Hawkeyes return home to host No. 8 Penn State for two games beginning Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).

