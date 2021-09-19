Iowa Athletics | September 19, 2021 College field hockey: No. 2 Iowa silences No. 5 Louisville, 2-0 Watch the final seconds of the women's field hockey national championship in OT Share LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 2 Iowa field hockey team posted its second top-five win of the season, downing No. 5 Louisville, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Trager Stadium. The Hawkeyes move to an 8-0 start on the season — the best start since 1999 — with three wins against top-11 ranked foes. “Our senior leadership shined through,” said head coach Lisa Cellucci. “This was a defensive battle and required great discipline to defend the lethal offense that Louisville possesses.” PAST CHAMPS: Here's every DI field hockey national champion since 1981 The Hawkeyes got on the board in the 19th minute when senior Leah Zellner hit a laser from just inside the circle to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Just before the half, the lead doubled when senior Ciara Smith found the back of the cage for her sixth strike. Senior Ellie Holley was credited with the assist. Up 2-0 at the break, there was a two-hour and 27-minute weather delay before action resumed. Out of delay, Iowa’s defense pressured Louisville the remainder of the match to seal the game and its sixth consecutive shutout. RANKINGS: Here's the updated 2021 field hockey rankings The Hawkeyes return home to host No. 8 Penn State for two games beginning Friday at 6 p.m. (CT). NOTABLES This is Iowa’s third victory over a nationally-ranked team this season. The Hawkeyes have wins over No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Louisville and No. 11 Wake Forest. This is Iowa’s first win over Louisville since 2008 in the NCAA Tournament. Senior Grace McGuire recorded two saves on the day en route to her 13th career shutout. Iowa has not allowed a goal in 395:20 minutes of game time since the second game of the season against North Carolina. This was the first game this season Iowa didn’t score at least three goals. College football rankings: Arkansas, Notre Dame climb, Clemson falls in AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Sept. 26, 2021. READ MORE The 25 most exciting wrestlers to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season Which wrestlers compete in a way that makes them must-watch performers every time they step on the mat? Who puts on the biggest show? These are 25 of best, most interesting wrestlers to watch heading into the 2021-2022 season. READ MORE College football rankings: Penn State, BYU climb, UCLA falls in AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Sept. 19, 2021. READ MORE