College field hockey: North Carolina drops first home game since 2014 in 4-0 loss to Liberty

No. 10 Liberty earned a monumental road victory on Sunday afternoon at No. 9 North Carolina, defeating the three-time defending national champion Tar Heels 4-0 at Karen Shelton Stadium.

The victory was Liberty’s first-ever win over North Carolina after entering today’s contest with an 0-7 all-time mark against the Tar Heels. Today’s setback was UNC’s first at home (in Chapel Hill) since 2014, a streak of 62 straight wins, and first ever at Karen Shelton Stadium. Prior to today, the Tar Heels were 41-0 at Karen Shelton Stadium, which opened in 2018. The Tar Heels held their home games in 2017 (which do not count towards the 63-game winning streak) at Duke prior to the new stadium opening.

Liberty improves to 10-2 this fall and has won seven straight games overall. The Lady Flames’ win was their fourth top-25 victory this season and first top-10 win since defeating No. 7 Virginia 3-2 at home on Sept. 16, 2018. UNC falls to 8-5 this season and has lost two of its last four contests.

Liberty senior Jill Bolton made more history on Sunday, becoming the program’s all-time leader in career goals. Bolton scored twice in the game, with her second goal of the day at the 54:26 mark giving her a new school record of 56 career goals. On Friday against Villanova, Bolton scored three goals and became the program’s all-time points leader.

The Lady Flames’ other goals came from Daniella Rhodes and Bethany Dykema, both on penalty corners. Liberty sophomore goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen and the Liberty defense were exceptional in the match, with Iritxity Irigoyen making six saves and earning her fourth shutout of the season. The Lady Flames’ Jodie Conolly and Bolton made defensive saves in the contest as well.