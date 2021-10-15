What we’ve learned in the 2021 DII field hockey season… so far

It had been a long time since NCAA DII championship field hockey was played. Now that there has been a couple of months of action, as we head towards the final stretch of the regular season and the DII field hockey championship, we’ve learned one large lesson.

Shippensburg is still very good at field hockey.

Let’s look at what we’ve learned in 2021 with just about a month left on the schedule.

Shippensburg back on top in 2021

The Raiders were the winningest team of the past decade when it comes to championships. Shippensburg won four total and three-straight titles from 2016-18 before West Chester bumped it from its throne in 2019. With a season off to prepare, the Raiders are back with a vengeance.

Shippensburg heads into the weekend a perfect 11-0, but its resume over the past week shows how strong this team is. The Raiders took down No. 2 West Chester, then-No. 5 Kutztown and No. 3 Millersville in an eight-day swing. That shows us a team that is tournament ready.

Jazmin Petrantonio led DII field hockey in points per game in the last full season and is back on top in 2021. In fact, she’s totaling almost a half-point better per game with a 4.27 average, 1.27 points per game better than the next closest player — her teammate Jenna Sluymer. While goalkeeper Lindsay Tripodo isn’t atop the individual leaderboard, going 3-0 against top-5 competition — with two of those victories being shutouts at that — shows that Shippensburg is just fine in the net. The Raiders' final five games are against unranked opponents, so it will take quite the upset to knock them from their perch.

PSAC powers the top of the rankings

The top 5 is a total PSAC party. Here’s a look at the latest top 10 (Note: Record was at time of rankings, Tuesday, Oct. 12).

Rank School Record Points (First place votes) Previous 1 Shippensburg 10-0 199 (19) 1 2 West Chester 9-2 170 2 3 Millersville 10-1 149 (1) 4 4 Assumption 12-1 148 3 5 East Stroudsburg 10-3 121 6 6 Kutztown 8-3 92 5 7 Stonehill 10-2 89 7 8 Saint Anselm 9-3 54 8 9 Adelphi 6-4 32 NR 10 Indiana (PA) 8-2 28 NR

West Chester has been strong all season, sitting at 10-2. Let’s not forget, these Golden Rams are the reigning national champions and winners of three national championships in the past decade. Their two 2021 losses are against No. 1 Shippensburg, so we are all hoping that the Golden Rams and Raiders meet again in the PSAC tournament… and one more time in the DII tournament.

How about those Marauders? Millersville was a seven-loss team in 2019 and are now up to No. 3 in the country. Its two losses came at the hands of Shippensburg and West Chester, so we are seeing a big improvement from this team. The main difference is in the offense. Last time out, the Marauders scored just 2.70 goals per game. This season, they are up to an impressive 4.33 average.

East Stroudsburg handed Kutztown its third-straight loss its last time out and the Warriors now sit at 11-3 on the season. The Warriors are on a four-game tear with wins over two top-10 opponents over that span. With games against West Chester and Millersville remaining on the schedule, ESU will have its hands full but can make a large statement come the selection show.

The race for the NE10 field hockey title should be wild

While the PSAC dominates the national rankings, don’t overlook what’s happening in the NE10. Assumption remains perfect in conference play, but the next five teams behind the Greyhounds are all playing like DII tournament contenders. Let’s take a look at a few of them.