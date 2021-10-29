Northwestern field hockey takes down No. 1 Iowa on the road

The Wildcats earned their first win in program history against a No. 1 ranked opponent after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 2-1, on Friday afternoon.

Annabel Skubisz was a brick wall in the goal, registering a whopping six saves on seven shots faced. Iowa earned six penalty corners, but the Wildcat defense proved impenetrable and the Hawkeyes were unable to capitalize on any of them.

Alia Marshall got the 'Cats on the board first, recording her third goal of the season, and Clara Roth put up two shots on goal early to keep the Hawkeyes on their toes. After halftime, Ana Medina Garcia was the spark behind the Northwestern offense, putting up two shots and earning the game winner with her second goal of the season.

Northwestern started quick against the No. 1 team in the nation, pulling off a goal on their first penalty corner just two minutes in. After inserting for the penalty corner, Marshall deflected a rocket from Maren Seidel straight into the back of the cage with a bang.

The 'Cats played a strong defensive game in the second quarter, not allowing the Hawkeyes to get off a single shot and finding a couple of strong opportunities of their own. Iowa picked things up in the third quarter and started to attack the goal, but the Wildcats were able to keep them at bay.

A frantic fourth quarter began with more opportunities for the Hawkeyes which eventually led to an equalizer with just eight minutes to go. Northwestern quickly found just their second penalty corner of the game in response. Iowa managed to block the initial shot from Bente Baekers, but Medina Garcia was on the rebound and chipped it in to retake the lead.

Northwestern will return home to Lakeside Field for its final match of the regular season against Indiana on Sunday at 12 p.m.