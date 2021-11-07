Upset

NCAA | November 7, 2021

2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship field revealed

DI Field Hockey: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference School
America East Maine
Atlantic Coast North Carolina
Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's
Big East Liberty
Big Ten Rutgers
Ivy League  Harvard
Colonial Athletic Association Delaware
Mid-American Miami (OH)
Northeast Fairfield
Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021.

