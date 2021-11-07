NCAA | November 7, 2021 2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship field revealed DI Field Hockey: 2021 Selection Show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DI FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification: Conference School America East Maine Atlantic Coast North Carolina Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's Big East Liberty Big Ten Rutgers Ivy League Harvard Colonial Athletic Association Delaware Mid-American Miami (OH) Northeast Fairfield Patriot League American The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia. Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets. North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021. 2021 NCAA DII field hockey championship selections announced The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. READ MORE Michigan field hockey advances to Big Ten tournament final with upset over No. 1 Iowa Michigan field hockey avenges its regular season loss and moves on to the Big Ten tournament final with a 3-2 win over No. 1 Iowa. READ MORE