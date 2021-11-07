Upset

NCAA | November 7, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed

Middlebury field hockey will defend its title after being selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championships Middlebury field hockey will defend its title after being selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DIII FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. 

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference School
Centennial Johns Hopkins
Colonial States Athletic Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Landmark Scranton
Liberty League Vassar
Little East Eastern Connecticut State
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
New England Small College Athletic Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson
New Jersey Athletic Rowan
North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan
Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee
State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz

The Pool B teams are:

  • Centre
  • Christopher Newport
  • Salisbury

The seven Pool C teams are:

  • Bowdoin
  • Kean
  • Lynchburg
  • Trinity (CT)
  • Tufts
  • SUNY Cortland
  • Ursinus

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com

In 2019, Middlebury won its fifth NCAA championship and third straight after a 1-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

