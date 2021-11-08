2021 NCAA DII field hockey championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary round games will be at campus sites Saturday, Nov. 13. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first round byes in the six-team field. Bentley will travel to East Stroudsburg for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against Shippensburg. West Chester will host Adelphi University in the first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will advance to play Assumption.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship information

Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University of Pennsylvania. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville.

Atlantic Region DII record In-region record 1. Shippensburg 18-0 18-0 2. West Chester 15-4 15-4 3. East Stroudsburg 15-4 15-4 East Region DII record In-region record 1. Assumption 20-1 20-1 2. Bentley 14-5 14-5 3. Adelphi 14-6 14-6

The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below.

Atlantic Region East Region