Rowan to host 2022 DIII field hockey championship

Rowan will serve as the host of the 2022 NCAA Division III field hockey championship, with the semifinal and final rounds to be held at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium on November 19 and 20.

Rowan had previously been selected to host the 2024 championship, but switched hosting opportunities with Washington and Lee, the originally scheduled 2022 championship host. Washington and Lee is now scheduled to host the 2024 DIII field hockey championship.

This marks the first time ever that Rowan will host the final rounds of the NCAA Division III field hockey championship. Rowan, however, has been the site of earlier-round NCAA Championship field hockey games seven times, including in 2021 when it hosted the second and third rounds.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Middlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 championship, 4th in a row | History

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions, and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA's 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.



The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications. Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.

The Rowan field hockey team reached the NCAA national semifinals, marking the fifth time in school history that the Profs had reached the semifinals. Prior appearances came in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2018, with Rowan capturing the national title in 2002.