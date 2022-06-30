Cheryl Bruttomesso named NCAA field hockey rules interpreter

Cheryl Bruttomesso has been named NCAA field hockey rules interpreter for all three divisions, bringing with her over three decades of field hockey experience that has included umpiring and rules interpretation.

Bruttomesso previously served as NCAA and USA Field Hockey rules interpreter from 1998 to 2004. A retired International Field Hockey (FIH) umpire, Bruttomesso umpired NCAA championship finals from 1998 to 2000. She will be returning to the NCAA as rules interpreter from USA Field Hockey, where she has continued to serve as an umpire manager at several levels.

“This opportunity allows me to give back to the game that has shaped my professional life,” said Bruttomesso. “Returning to the interpreter role with the NCAA will allow me to draw from my many experiences in the game that includes rules interpretation and umpiring. Clear communication with all coaches and other stakeholders regarding rules modifications and advancements in the game will be an emphasis.”

Bruttomesso, who holds a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from Slippery Rock University (1984) and a master’s degree in sport psychology from Temple University (1990), has been a physical education teacher and coach at Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia since 1990.