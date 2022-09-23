No. 5 Iowa hands No. 1 Northwestern first loss of season in field hockey

EVANSTON, Ill. – Junior Alex Wesneski scored two first-half goals to lead the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-0 shutout victory over top-ranked Northwestern on Friday afternoon at Lakeside Field.

It is the second-straight season Iowa has downed the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Iowa improves to 7-1 this season with three wins over nationally ranked foes.

Wesneski gave the Hawkeyes the early lead, scoring the game’s first goal in the seventh minute. Senior Esme Gibson stole the ball at midfield and then found Wesneski, who put away her shot for her eighth goal of the season.

The Hawkeyes doubled their lead in the 24th minute on Wesneski’s second strike. Senior Lokke Stribos set up Wesneski’s strike with the assist. It was Wesneski’s third multi-goal game this season (and fourth of her career.

Iowa’s defense was stout from there and senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire was spectacular in goal en route to the shutout. McGuire faced 16 Northwestern shots in the game and she came away with eight saves en route to her third shutout of the season and 21st of her career.