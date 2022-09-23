Iowa Athletics | September 23, 2022 No. 5 Iowa hands No. 1 Northwestern first loss of season in field hockey Northwestern defeats Liberty 2-0 in the DI field hockey championship Share EVANSTON, Ill. – Junior Alex Wesneski scored two first-half goals to lead the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-0 shutout victory over top-ranked Northwestern on Friday afternoon at Lakeside Field. It is the second-straight season Iowa has downed the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Iowa improves to 7-1 this season with three wins over nationally ranked foes. RANKINGS: See the latest field hockey rankings Wesneski gave the Hawkeyes the early lead, scoring the game’s first goal in the seventh minute. Senior Esme Gibson stole the ball at midfield and then found Wesneski, who put away her shot for her eighth goal of the season. The Hawkeyes doubled their lead in the 24th minute on Wesneski’s second strike. Senior Lokke Stribos set up Wesneski’s strike with the assist. It was Wesneski’s third multi-goal game this season (and fourth of her career. EXPLAINED: How the rules of college field hockey work Iowa’s defense was stout from there and senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire was spectacular in goal en route to the shutout. McGuire faced 16 Northwestern shots in the game and she came away with eight saves en route to her third shutout of the season and 21st of her career. A complete Penn State wrestling schedule preview, including key individual matches A deep break down of the Penn State wrestling dual schedule for 2022-23, including the dual vs. Iowa on Jan. 27 and potential high-profile matches every step of the way. READ MORE 5 big storylines — and a lot more — to know for the 2022-23 college wrestling season Here are the key things to know ahead of the 2022-2023 wrestling season, beginning with Spencer Lee and Yianni Diakomihalis looking for their fourth NCAA titles. READ MORE 25 of the most interesting college wrestlers to watch in the 2022-23 season Spencer Lee and Yianni Diakomihalis headline this comprehensive list of 25 of the most interesting wrestlers in the country to know ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE