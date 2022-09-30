Two-goal performance lifts No. 4 Maryland field hockey over No. 3 Iowa in overtime

IOWA CITY, IA - Danielle Van Rootselaar's second goal of the day powered No. 4 Maryland (10-1, 4-0) to a 2-1 overtime victory against No. 3 Iowa (8-2, 2-1) in a thrilling matchup between two of the top teams in the country that lived up to its billing.

Both defenses shined early with neither team able to break through for the entire first half. The Hawkeyes went on top first in the third quarter but Maryland responded just a few minutes later thanks to Van Rootselaar's sixth goal of the season.

After neither team scored in the final quarter, the game headed to overtime where Van Rootselaar came up with the thrilling, game-winning goal off a penalty corner. It marked the second overtime win in the last three games for the Terps.

Breaking down the action

The two teams were in a defensive battle for the entire first half with Maryland and Van Rootselaar recording the game's only shot on goal to that point. The Terps also held a 3-2 advantage in penalty corners.

The Terps picked up the offensive pressure in the third quarter with three shots, including one on goal by Leah Crouse.

The Hawkeyes broke the scoreless tie on an Alex Wesneski goal.

The Terps equalized with just 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the third consecutive penalty corner was the charm, resulting in Van Rootselaar goal. Bibi Donraadt and Nathalie Fiechter notched assists on the play.

The Hawkeyes had a couple of late opportunities right in front of the net off a penalty corner, but they failed to convert and the game went to overtime.

Van Rootselaar scored for the second time just over three minutes into overtime to give the Terps the win.

Notable numbers

2: The number of shots on goal the stout Maryland defense allowed.

5: Maryland notched five more shots than Iowa, winning the battle 11-6.

6: The number of ranked wins the Terps now have, with this one being their highest-ranked victory of the season.

7: The number of penalty corners Maryland drew compared to Iowa's four.

Series history