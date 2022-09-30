No. 7 Virginia field hockey scores two early goals, takes down No. 5 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (6-3, 2-1 ACC) picked up a 2-0 victory against No. 5 Louisville (8-2, 0-2 ACC) on Friday, Sept. 30 at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored two goals in the first period, which would prove to be all the offense the Cavaliers needed.

Freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn (3-0) picked up her second-straight shutout. The reigning conference defensive player of the week has not yielded a goal in 144:07 of ACC action thus far.

RANKINGS: North Carolina takes tops spot in latest rankings

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia set the tone early, scoring its first goal 2:26 into the contest. Senior Laura Janssen took off on a breakaway, sending a laser pass to Mendez-Trendler in front of the net. Mendez-Trendler took on the goalie one-on-one, winning the showdown to put the Cavaliers ahead.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Mendez-Trendler raced down the middle of the field. She passed to Anneloes Knol who took the ball into the circle, firing off a shot. Knol corralled a rebound off the goalie’s pads and passed back to an open Mendez-Trendler who knocked it in to give UVA a 2-0 lead at the 11:48 mark.

Louisville’s best scoring chance came three minutes into the fourth quarter when a foul right in front of the goal resulted in a penalty stroke for the Cardinals, but Aimee Plumb’s attempt was wide, preserving the 2-0 score.

The Cardinals had four penalty corners in the final eight minutes of the game, but three attempts were blocked and the fourth was saved by Trimborn.

EXPLAINED: How the rules of college field hockey work

NOTES

Virginia held a 12-9 edge in shots. Six of Louisville’s nine shots came in the fourth quarter

Louisville held a 5-1 advantage in penalty corners

Jet Trimborn made four saves

Louisville’s Sasha Elliott had six saves

Daniela Mendez-Trendler’s goals were her third and fourth of the season

Laura Janssen and Anneloes Knol were credited with assists



FROM HEAD COACH MICHELE MADISON

“We had a good week of practice. The team’s finding their groove. They found it again today. They’re having fun doing it. We were able to find each other on the field and create attack out of the defense.”

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers conclude their homestand hosting No. 19 William & Mary on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.