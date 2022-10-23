Cornell field hockey takes down No. 4 Louisville, 2-0

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Cornell field hockey team upset No. 4 Louisville, 2-0, on Sunday, October 23. The Big Red were led by goals from Julia Darmo and Claire Jones. The win marks the biggest upset in program history with highest ranked-opponent win in the 50 years of Cornell field hockey.

Cornell grabbed a goal just four minutes into the contest when Darmo received a direct penalty corner service from Jones. She then dribbled into the arc to rocket a shot into the back of the net. The Big Red allowed just one shot from Louisville in the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Cornell moved to a defensive game when Louisville built up some momentum. The Cardinals had five shots in the period compared to Cornell's zero. Four of the Cardinal shots were on target, but senior goalkeeper Aerin Park kept Louisville scoreless with four saves.

The Cardinals maintained the offensive momentum through halftime, tallying three more shots on goal. Park notched two saves and Caroline Ramsey tallied her 11th defensive save of the season, thwarting a Louisville penalty corner opportunity.

The Big Red sealed the game in the fourth when Jones defected in a penalty corner shot from Ramsey with just 3:22 remaining in the contest.

UP NEXT

The Big Red get more ranked action when they next travel to No. 15 Harvard on Saturday, October 29 at 11 a.m. The game will be available to stream via ESPN+.

