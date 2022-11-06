NCAA.com | November 9, 2022 NCAA Division I field hockey committee announces 2022 championship field DI field hockey: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket. The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification: America East Conference: Albany Atlantic Coast Conference: North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference: Saint Joseph’s Big East Conference: Liberty Big Ten Conference: Michigan The Ivy League: Princeton Colonial Athletic Association: Delaware Mid-American Conference: Miami (OH) Northeast Conference: Rider Patriot League: Lehigh The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest. SEE THE BRACKET HERE Opening round games will be played on Nov. 9 at two of the first- and second round sites. First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 11 and 13. UConn will host the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18 and the championship final on Sunday, November 20 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ at Noon and 3 p.m. Eastern time and the championship game will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU. For ticket information visit NCAA.com/tickets. Northwestern is the defending national champion, claiming its first NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 2-0 victory over Liberty at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 21, 2021. NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. READ MORE Cornell field hockey takes down No. 4 Louisville, 2-0 The Cornell field hockey team upset No. 4 Louisville, 2-0, on Sunday, October 23. The Big Red were led by goals from Julia Darmo and Claire Jones. READ MORE No. 12 Syracuse upsets No. 4 Louisville field hockey, 3-2 Quirine Comans picked up a pair of goals Friday night under the lights as No. 12 Syracuse University field hockey knocked off the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals 3-2 at J.S. Coyne Stadium. READ MORE