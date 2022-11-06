NCAA Division I field hockey committee announces 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

America East Conference: Albany

Albany Atlantic Coast Conference: North Carolina

North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference: Saint Joseph’s

Saint Joseph’s Big East Conference: Liberty

Liberty Big Ten Conference: Michigan

Michigan The Ivy League: Princeton

Princeton Colonial Athletic Association: Delaware

Delaware Mid-American Conference: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Northeast Conference: Rider

Rider Patriot League: Lehigh

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest.

Opening round games will be played on Nov. 9 at two of the first- and second round sites. First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 11 and 13. UConn will host the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18 and the championship final on Sunday, November 20 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ at Noon and 3 p.m. Eastern time and the championship game will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU. For ticket information visit NCAA.com/tickets.

Northwestern is the defending national champion, claiming its first NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 2-0 victory over Liberty at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 21, 2021.