NCAA.com | November 6, 2022

NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket

DIII field hockey: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13.

SEE THE BRACKET HERE

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 18, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 20. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3.

Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2022 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

  • Atlantic East: Cabrini
  • Centennial Conference: Johns Hopkins
  • Colonial States Athletic Conference: Wilson
  • Commonwealth Coast Conference: University of New England
  • Empire 8: Hartwick
  • Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales (Providence)
  • Landmark: Catholic
  • Liberty League: William Smith
  • Little East Conference: Castleton
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Messiah
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: DeSales
  • New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury
  • New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference: Babson
  • New Jersey Athletic Conference: Rowan
  • North Coast Athletic Conference: Ohio Wesleyan
  • Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Washington & Lee
  • State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland

The Pool B team is:

  • Salisbury

The eight Pool C teams are:

  • Christopher Newport
  • MIT
  • Rochester (NY)
  • TCNJ
  • Trinity (CT)
  • Tufts
  • Williams
  • York (PA)

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. In 2021, Middlebury won its sixth NCAA championship, fifth in the last six seasons, and fourth straight after a 4-1 win in the title game at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College.

