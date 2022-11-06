NCAA.com | November 6, 2022 NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket DIII field hockey: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13. SEE THE BRACKET HERE The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 18, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 20. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3. Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2022 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B. The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are: Atlantic East: Cabrini Centennial Conference: Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Conference: Wilson Commonwealth Coast Conference: University of New England Empire 8: Hartwick Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark: Catholic Liberty League: William Smith Little East Conference: Castleton Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: DeSales New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference: Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference: Rowan North Coast Athletic Conference: Ohio Wesleyan Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Washington & Lee State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland The Pool B team is: Salisbury The eight Pool C teams are: Christopher Newport MIT Rochester (NY) TCNJ Trinity (CT) Tufts Williams York (PA) The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. In 2021, Middlebury won its sixth NCAA championship, fifth in the last six seasons, and fourth straight after a 4-1 win in the title game at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College. NCAA Division I field hockey committee announces 2022 championship field The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. READ MORE Cornell field hockey takes down No. 4 Louisville, 2-0 The Cornell field hockey team upset No. 4 Louisville, 2-0, on Sunday, October 23. The Big Red were led by goals from Julia Darmo and Claire Jones. READ MORE No. 12 Syracuse upsets No. 4 Louisville field hockey, 3-2 Quirine Comans picked up a pair of goals Friday night under the lights as No. 12 Syracuse University field hockey knocked off the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals 3-2 at J.S. Coyne Stadium. READ MORE