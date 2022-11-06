NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13.

SEE THE BRACKET HERE

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 18, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 20. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3.

Seventeen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2022 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 17 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Atlantic East: Cabrini

Cabrini Centennial Conference: Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Conference: Wilson

Wilson Commonwealth Coast Conference: University of New England

University of New England Empire 8: Hartwick

Hartwick Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales (Providence)

Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark: Catholic

Catholic Liberty League: William Smith

William Smith Little East Conference: Castleton

Castleton Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Messiah

Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: DeSales

DeSales New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury

Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference: Babson

Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference: Rowan

Rowan North Coast Athletic Conference: Ohio Wesleyan

Ohio Wesleyan Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Washington & Lee

Washington & Lee State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland

The Pool B team is:

Salisbury

The eight Pool C teams are:

Christopher Newport

MIT

Rochester (NY)

TCNJ

Trinity (CT)

Tufts

Williams

York (PA)

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. In 2021, Middlebury won its sixth NCAA championship, fifth in the last six seasons, and fourth straight after a 4-1 win in the title game at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College.