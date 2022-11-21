Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II field hockey championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams each were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites Sunday, Nov. 27. East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg will receive first round byes in the six-team field. Adelphi will travel to West Chester for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against Shippensburg. Assumption will host Saint Anselm in the first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will advance to play East Stroudsburg.

Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Atlantic Region DII record In-region record 1. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2 2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3 3. West Chester 14-4 14-4

East Region DII record In-region record 1. Assumption 14-5 14-5 2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6 3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8

