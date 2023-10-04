Top 5 storylines for the final month of DI field hockey

In addition to the spooky revelry that October provides, this month gives NCAA field hockey squads their final chances to make statements ahead of conference and NCAA tournaments. Here are some storylines to follow as the regular season begins to wrap up:

1. The Dionne van Aalsum phenomenon

Iowa’s star freshman from Castricum, Netherlands is shocking fans across the field hockey realm. Right now, Dionne van Aalsum has scored at least one goal in 10 of Iowa’s 11 matches, leading the nation with a whopping 2.09 goals per game average (her next-closest competitor is merely at 1.56 per game), and 23 goals scored. She has collected three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards and has been named NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week twice for her performances.

The Hawkeyes have a program record of 42 goals in a season, set in 1983 by All-American forward Ellen Egan. With six regular season matches left, plus the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA postseason, van Aalsum could challenge this record.

2. The ACC is wide open

For the first time since 2016, it seems like the ACC is up for grabs. North Carolina has won six consecutive conference championships and has taken 25 of the 40 titles. However, UNC (8-1) is accompanied by Louisville (9-1) and Duke (10-1) in the top three rankings in this week’s NCAA field hockey RPI poll, and Duke additionally posts a perfect conference record. In the Week 4 NFHCA Poll, these three ACC teams, along with Syracuse and Virginia, are all in the top 12, which is more than any other conference.

Now, the ACC is normally stacked when it comes to field hockey, but these programs are giving the reigning national champions a run for their money will be a sight to see. The remaining October matchups will be crucial for these ACC teams as the conference tournament begins at the end of the month.

Here are some key upcoming ACC matchups:

3. How’s first-year coach Erin Matson doing?

Speaking of UNC, how is first-year head coach Erin Matson doing? Matson took over the program this January, months after graduating from UNC and collecting her fourth national championship for the Tar Heels. There have been high expectations put on the young coach to carry on the UNC pedigree, and the Tar Heels are on track so far with a 9-1 record in 2023. UNC’s only loss comes from its second matchup of the season, during which Iowa pushed the Tar Heels to overtime in the ACC-Big Ten challenge, striking first in the sudden-death period. But according to The Daily Tar Heel, this loss relieved some of the pressure off Matson’s shoulders, as UNC has won seven straight since (including three shutouts). It appears that Matson is continuing the formula that UNC has found success with in the past: high-pressure striking, forcing high turnover ratios in the midfield and a defense-first game plan. Here’s a full statistical breakdown comparing UNC's 2022 and 2023 seasons:

*As of games played through Sunday, Oct. 1

Statistic 2022 2023 Goals per game 4.00 3.11 Goals allowed per game 1.00 1.00 Corners per game 6.9 7.56 Corners given up per game 3.29 3.44 Shots per game 17.3 16.9 Shot percentage 0.231 0.184

4. Rutgers is perfect under pressure

The Scarlet Knights are on a historic run this season as the only undefeated team in Week 4. Rutgers has emerged victorious from four overtime battles, all against ranked opponents — two of these resulted in penalty shootouts. In their 10-0 season thus far, the Scarlet Knights have clocked a scoring margin of 1.7, netting 26 and allowing nine. In the three matches that Rutgers has played from behind — when Cal, UMass and Maryland scored first — the Scarlet Knights have responded in a quarter or less to knot the score.

Rutgers Athletics Guillermina Causarano in the Rutgers field hockey match against Maryland in September 2023.

This undefeated start is Rutgers' best in its program history. Just last season, Rutgers had a losing record of 8-10. Returning playmakers Puck Winter and Guillermina Causarano have had the best seasons of their respective careers, netting 15 combined goals this year. Winter is also ranked second in the nation for her five defensive saves in 10 games. Goalkeeper Sophia Howard is also having a stellar year with a .795 save percentage. With Wake Forest transfer Ava Cickavage and first-year Olivia Beattie making a difference in the backfield, this Rutgers squad is stronger than ever, and could make a deep run in the national tournament in pursuit of their first national title. The schedule offers major opportunities, too, with Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern and Iowa all ahead this month.

5. 'Cats and their corners

The Northwestern Wildcats rank second in the nation in penalty corners drawn this season — averaging 9.50 per game — and it has been a major reason why they have remained in the top 3 since Week 1. In 11 of their 12 games, the Wildcats have had the corner advantage; their last two matchups alone were 12-1 and 14-1 edges over Michigan State and Michigan, respectively.

CALL STOOD. LAUREN WADAS. 'CATS IN FRONT.



Q4 | Northwestern 1, Michigan 0 pic.twitter.com/bLjUdR1fpl — Northwestern Field Hockey (@NUFHCats) October 1, 2023

Now, has Northwestern able to convert the free shot opportunities? In all but four games, yes. Their ratios could improve; the Wildcat corner offense peaked against Princeton as they scored in three of their 11 corner opportunities. Midfielders Alia Marshall and Chloe Relford are masters at drawing fouls and have accounted for 37 corners in their three most recent games. Big Ten play won't get any easier with Iowa and Rutgers on the horizon — drawing the corners is the first step, but completing the scoring opportunities could be make-or-break for Northwestern in the coming weeks.