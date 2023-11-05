2023 NCAA DI field hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference Team America East California Atlantic Coast North Carolina Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph’s Big East Old Dominion Big Ten Northwestern The Ivy League Harvard Coastal Athletic Association William & Mary Mid-American Miami (OH) Northeast Sacred Heart Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Duke, Iowa, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia.

CHAMP UPDATES: See the 2023 interactive bracket | Schedule and scores

Opening round games will be played on Nov. 8 at two of the first-and second round sites. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 10 and 12. North Carolina will host the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17 and the championship final on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ at Noon and 3 p.m. Eastern time and the championship game will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU. For ticket information visit NCAA.com/tickets.

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its 10th NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship team title with a 2-1 victory over Northwestern at George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 2022.